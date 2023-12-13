The president (a,d), and the executive secretary (a,g), of the CSI during the presentation of the committee’s activity report, at the start of the year

The harmful consequences of corruption and money laundering on the country’s development are concrete. They undermine economic growth.

A high level of corruption translates into a low level of human development. This is an observation made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a report dating from 2017. An observation that the Integrity Protection Committee (CSI) recalls in order to highlight the negative effects of this scourge on the national economy.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), the CSI is continuing its media offensives in order to put this global phenomenon and its harmful consequences in the spotlight. This is to raise awareness among public opinion, political actors and state decision-makers. This time, the Committee for the Protection of Integrity chooses to emphasize the negative impacts of corruption and money laundering on state development.

To support its arguments, the CSI is relying on an IMF evaluation report. In this 2017 document, it is indicated, in fact, “that with the deterioration of governance in Madagascar, economic growth is decreasing by approximately 0.5% per year”.

Cooperation

The Committee adds that “IMF staff estimates also indicate that a one-point improvement in corruption control in a country is associated with an increase in tax revenue of 4% of GDP”. Also, with an improvement in governance, the Big Island, which appears in the list of middle-income countries, can fully claim an increase in its tax revenue of a little more than 3% of gross domestic product (GDP). ), advances the CSI press release. The missive here always repeats the IMF’s findings.

“To do this, the CSI recommends the establishment of an honest and efficient public administration through transparency and streamlining of procedures, respect for users through the egalitarian treatment of files and the revitalization of internal control systems. ”, he maintains in his press release. As indicated previously, in addition to corruption, money laundering, which is a related crime, significantly damages the national economy. “Apparently legitimate operations carried out on Malagasy territory conceal illegal funds,” asserts the Committee.

Reading the CSI missive, money laundering in Madagascar often results from trafficking in natural resources. This is where the benefits of joining the UNCAC come into play. The Big Island is one of the first countries to have ratified it, on September 22, 2004. That is, a few months after signing it, on December 9, 2003. “Madagascar’s accession to the UNCAC facilitates international cooperation. (…) It contributes to improving the prevention and fight against transnational crime,” assures the CSI.

In its communiqué, the Committee adds that under the UNCAC, “States parties shall cooperate closely, in accordance with their respective legal and administrative systems, with a view to strengthening the effectiveness of the detection and punishment of offenses covered by the Convention. Convention. They cooperate in criminal matters, and provide mutual assistance in investigations and proceedings.”