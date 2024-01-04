CORRUPTION AT HIGH SPHERE – The Ministry of Territorial Planning disavows a director

The occupants of the land in question have always fought to preserve

After the case of theft of real estate in Isahafa, the Ministry of Territorial Planning published a press release to disavow the director allegedly involved. The ministry condemns the act.

Twist. After the media coverage of the corruption case concerning a land dispute in Isahafa Avaradrano, the Ministry of Territorial Planning and Land Services (MATSF) published a press release on its page on Tuesday evening. The content of the missive is the disavowal of the alleged director involved in the case in question who is in custody at the criminal research section in Fiadanana for investigation. The ministry condemns the act and denounces a breach of trust on the part of the director.

According to the press release, the director’s actions are unethical “since instead of being a protector of the people’s interests, she plunders the people.” The ministry is making itself available to the authorities to assist in the investigation.

Disavowal

The publication of the press release by the ministry can be considered as a disavowal against the director allegedly involved in the affair. As if to say that she acts on her own without any department of the ministry being notified. As a reminder, the case involves the use of false papers in order to sell occupied land to a Chinese national. To do this, the land was first registered in the name of the mother of the alleged culprit before the sale to the Chinese. With the imminent appointment of the Prime Minister and new ministers, such an affair shakes the rating of the minister in question with the President of the Republic and surely also with the next head of government. Even if no other staff member of the Ministry of Territorial Planning is involved in the affair, this scandal shows the weaknesses of the administration in the face of the risks of corruption in public services given that the case of this director It’s not isolated. The latest is the involvement of a governor in a case of illicit extraction a few weeks ago.

At a time when some ministers are trying to put on a good face by publishing the results of their mandate, the ministry of Pierre Holder Ramaholimasy is experiencing a storm. In addition, other matters also plague the ministry, such as the case of illegal backfilling which is currently causing problems even if the MATSF is not the only one responsible on the subject. At the moment, land disputes remain one of the most common cases in courts and tribunals and corruption is one of the main reasons for disputes.

As a reminder, the case involving the director is the misappropriation of 4 hectares of land which includes houses, family tombs, a football field and a public primary school. She and another person have been arrested and held in Fiadanana since the end of last week. If the case was to go to the Anti-Corruption Center last Tuesday, it had to be postponed due to the extension of police custody in order to deepen the investigation.

Ravo Andriantsalama