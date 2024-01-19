Corruption: Intradel wants to recover property confiscated from former mayor Alain Mathot

The eighth civil chamber of the Liège Court of Appeal heard this Friday morning the pleadings of Intradel’s counsel, who hopes to be awarded as compensation the property which was confiscated from Alain Mathot as part of his conviction. The shutdown will take place on February 23.

The former socialist mayor of Seraing Alain Mathot was ordered to pay 700,000 euros to the Liège waste management intermunicipal company, Intradel. This amount is the estimate made by the courts of the price of corruption in the context of the award of the public contract concerning the construction of a waste incinerator in Herstal.

Justice had decided that the money must be paid to Intradel. But after Alain Mathot’s declaration of insolvency, Intradel asked to recover the money via the ex-politician’s assets which had been seized. Usually, these assets become state property.

“In exceptional cases, confiscation may be granted as a measure of reparation for the damage suffered, in order not to harm the victims of crimes”argued Intradel’s lawyer.

The Intradel council considers that the conditions are met to attribute these confiscations to the intercommunal company. The court’s ruling is expected on February 23.

