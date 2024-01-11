Cosmin Prelipceanu thought he was talking to the prefect of the Capital, but he was a “citizen like any other” / “Mr. prefect, are you with us?”

#Cosmin #Prelipceanu #thought #talking #prefect #Capital #citizen #prefect

Cosmin Prelipceanu, the creator of “Jurnalului de Sără” from Digi24, was put in a difficult situation, Thursday evening, after he discussed price for a few minutes with what he thought was the prefect of the Capital, Rareș Hopincă. In reality, there was probably a wrong digit when the number was dialed, because there was another man on the phone.

Asked what should happen to the agricultural protesters who want to enter the center of Bucharest, the citizen said that they should be allowed, but legally. Prelipceanu noticed that something was wrong when he asked him who should deal with the “legalization” of the protest, and his interlocutor answered “the prefect”. “Aren’t you the prefect? Aren’t we talking to Rareş Hopincă?”, asked the TV producer. “There are not. I’m not a prefect,” he replied. “Oh, mistake. But who are you?”, asked Prelipceanu. “I am a citizen like any other,” replied the man.

In the end, it was possible to get in touch with Rareș Hopincă, who, first of all, wanted to specify that it was not the first time that he was discussed.

The entire dialogue from the “Evening Journal”:

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Live now with us the Prefect of the Capital. Good evening, can we hear each other?

Hello, can we hear you? Good evening, you are live, I saw you earlier at Chiajna. You talked to the protesters. Now there’s George Simion. What happens?

“A citizen like any other”: I’m not there.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: You are not there, but I am sure you have found out, that a political leader has arrived there. It is about the AUR leader, who defended the protesters. He says there’s a lot of law enforcement. One wonders if the rights of these people who want to protest in Victoriei Square have been suspended. What is your point of view?

“A citizen like any other”: I support them!

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Do you support them? Who?

“A citizen like any other”: On the protesters

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Did I understand correctly, to enter the Capital?

“A citizen like any other”: No no. But something must be done for them too.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Does this mean they will be allowed to come to Victory Square?

“A citizen like any other”: Legally, legally yes. I am with them, but legally.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Legally, I mean… explain to us what is supposed to happen.

“A citizen like any other”: Let something legal be done. That is, they should be allowed, but legally to come to protest, they should be allowed.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Who should be allowed? Who will give them?

“A citizen like any other”: The prefect.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: I mean you’re not the prefect? Are we not talking to Rareş Hopincă?

“A citizen like any other”: Now, now, now, now.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: It means it’s a mistake. So you’re not Rareș Hopincă? Mr. Prefect, are you with us?

“A citizen like any other”: There are not. I’m not a prefect.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: A mistake. But who are you?

“A citizen like any other”: I am a citizen like any other.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: And yet you answered my first questions.

“A citizen like any other”: Well, yeah, I didn’t know what that was about. So I thought it was a survey, something, like that.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: Good. My colleagues will call you again. We want to know who you are, too. We keep the images from Chiajna. I remind you. It’s an ongoing situation where AUR leader George Simion arrived.

Among the protesters are transporters and farmers who want to reach Victoriei Square. They want to arrive in Piața Victoriei to demonstrate in front of the Government building because they want to reduce RCA tariffs. Strangely, as I told you earlier, representatives of these protesters were received for talks at the Victoria Palace. Discussions are over.

There are conclusions, conclusions and promises that even the representatives of the protesters spoke about in front of the cameras. It seems, because it seems that for the people who are now in Chiajna, on the Ring Road, it is not enough. They still want to enter the Capital and George Simion came to their aid. The AUR leader also supports them in front of the cameras. He wondered earlier if people’s right to protest had been suspended. We understand that it is a spontaneous protest, and that it has been going on for 2 days, but in order to protest in the Capital, no legal steps were taken, that is, no authorizations were requested.

That is why the law enforcement forces keep them at the entrance to Bucharest. We are watching what happens there. I remind you, the Minister of the Interior, Cătălin Predoiu, will be our immediate guest in the journal, we are also discussing this situation.

My colleagues tell me that he is with us. Rareș Hopincă is the prefect of the Capital. Good evening, can you hear us?

Rareș Hopincă: Good evening, good to hear from you and I’m glad I was able to go live though. First of all to disprove the previous reaction, which is not mine.

Cosmin Prelipceanu: We can tell by the voice, I can confirm that the voice we spoke with earlier is not yours. Now, about the situation we are reporting, about the presence of George Simion, how is it?