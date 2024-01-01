Cosmoweek 589 (25.12. – 31.12.) – Kosmonautix.cz

#Cosmoweek #Kosmonautix.cz

The last hours of 2023 are ticking away, and since it’s Sunday, the regular Kosmotydeník is also published on the eve of the end of the year. In the overview of the most interesting cosmonautic events, this time the main topic will be devoted to yesterday’s successful flyby of the Juno probe around the volcanic moon Io. However, we will not miss other events either. For example, we will be interested in the postponement of the ambitious Japanese MMX mission, the terrifying impact of the CZ-3B rocket stage in a populated area, or we will remember the last flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket this year. I wish you a good read, a nice Sunday and all the best and cosmic in the new year!

Juno flew by the volcanic moon

The US probe Juno, which has been working on a follow-up mission to the planet Jupiter for three years, made an expected close flyby of the volcanic moon Io yesterday (December 30). The maneuver is intended to help better understand the changes taking place on the surface of this dynamically changing body, but may also reveal broader relationships between the moon and the planet. The close flyby itself is also the closest flyby of a human machine around this moon in the past twenty years. The JunoCam finally took 6 images and the first ones have already arrived on Earth.

The mentioned flyby took place according to plan with a maximum approach of 1,500 kilometers above the body’s surface. It is close, but the flyby is not a record in terms of distance: it is still held by the Galileo probe, which flew just 181 kilometers above Io’s south pole in 2001. Still, it’s a significant moment because Juno is, after all, equipped with more advanced science instruments and the aforementioned JunoCam (which wasn’t even originally part of the mission). The probe launched on August 5, 2011 and reached Jupiter on July 4, 2016. Since then, the probe has completed 56 orbits around Jupiter, collecting data not only on the planet itself, but also on its moons. In addition, yesterday’s flyby of Io was the first of a series that await us now.

“By combining data from this flyby with our previous observations, the Juno science team is investigating how volcanoes on Io change over time,” said Juno principal investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas. “We are trying to find out how often they erupt, how their luminosity and temperature change, how the shape of the lava flows changes. We are also investigating how this activity is related to the flow of charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.” A second very close flyby of Io is then scheduled for February 3, 2024, when Juno will again approach the surface at a distance of approximately 1,500 km. “In a pair of close flybys in December and February, Juno will investigate the source of Io’s massive volcanic activity, whether a magma ocean exists beneath its crust, and the significance of Jupiter’s tidal forces relentlessly squeezing this tortured moon.” Bolton said. It is tidal forces and the associated proximity of Io to Jupiter that are thought to be the main source of energy for the massive volcanic activity seen on the Moon’s surface.

All three main probe cameras were active during this flyby. The Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) collected information on thermal manifestations on the moon’s surface. Thanks to its data, it will be possible to precisely locate volcanoes on the surface. Observations were also carried out by the Stellar Reference Unit camera, which had the task of obtaining the most detailed images of the moon’s surface so far. Last but not least, JunoCam was also working, which was supposed to capture the surface of the moon in the visible spectrum. And it is JunoCam that is now in the center of attention.

The camera was originally designed to last eight flybys of Jupiter, so the images of Io it captured on this 57th flyby are an extensive build. All three cameras and the probe itself had to be built to withstand the formidable radiation environment around Jupiter – probably the harshest in the Solar System (if you don’t count the Sun itself). “JunoCam has begun to experience the cumulative effects of relentless radiation over the last few flybys,” said Juno project manager Ed Hirst. “Images from the last flyby showed a reduction in the dynamic range of the sensor and the appearance of ‘banding’ noise. Our engineering team worked on solutions to mitigate radiation damage and keep the sensor running.”

Research on Io does not end there. After several months of study and evaluation, the Juno team adjusted the probe’s planned future trajectory and added seven new distant flybys of Io to the expanded mission plan. After the close flyby on February 3, the probe will fly by Io every other flyby, with each flyby at progressively greater distances: the first flyby will be at an altitude of about 16,500 km, and the last will be at an altitude of about 115,000 km.

The moon’s gravitational pull on the probe during the Dec. 30 flyby reduced the probe’s orbital period around Jupiter from 38 to 35 days. After the Feb. 3 flyby, Juno’s orbit will further decrease to 33 days. After that, Juno’s new orbit will be such that Jupiter will periodically block the Sun for about five minutes. These flybys will have no negative effect on the probe, but will allow further exploration of Jupiter’s atmosphere. Starting in April 2024, the probe will conduct a series of occultation experiments using the Juno Gravity Science instrument to examine the composition of the planet’s upper atmosphere, providing key information about the shape and internal structure of the gas giant’s upper atmosphere.

This extended mission of the probe exploring the Jovian moon system will last until September 2025, when NASA expects the probe will likely reach the end of its life and then be deliberately steered into the gas giant’s atmosphere.

Cosmic overview of the week:

Japan’s ambitious MMX mission has been delayed by two years. The launch, originally planned for 2024, has been moved to 2026. The reasons are technical and the delay will help the mission team better prepare for this complex mission. The main objective of the MMX mission is to study the two moons of Mars, Phobos and Deimos. The JAXA probe will survey both moons and will also attempt to collect samples from Phobos and bring them back to Earth for analysis. The launch delay gives JAXA additional time to resolve technical hurdles and refine the mission’s science objectives. The agency’s goal is to optimize the probe’s instruments and systems and ensure their reliable function in the harsh Martian environment. JAXA hopes that the time required for thorough preparation will increase the mission’s chances of success and maximize the scientific value of the samples obtained.

An interesting Czech track was captured at Boca Chica (Starbase), where SpaceX is testing prototypes of Starship ships and Super Heavy carriers. In the photo you can see the label on the side of the cryogenic tank, which was manufactured by the Czech company Chart Ferox as from Děčín. Tank arrived this week on Starbase. The dimensions are really respectable 48.54 x 5.8 x 6.01 m.

In this column, we will traditionally look at an overview of all articles published this year on the Kosmonautix website. What did we write about in the last week of the year? We publish at least two articles about cosmonautics a day, let’s remember them. It was Christmas a week ago, so we took a look at the Christmas cards sent by the crew of the International Space Station. Will the hydrogen for Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket be produced using a more environmentally friendly method? For the umpteenth episode of the Space Technology series, it deals with individual components of the Hubble Space Telescope. This time we have added a part about the FOC faint object camera for you. China is preparing to send the Einstein Probe, a very scientifically interesting space X-ray observatory. The Japanese Space Agency’s SLIM lunar lander has docked in the lunar orbit after a long journey – landing is near. The end of the year was marked by an outlook on what we can look forward to in 2024. First, we looked at the expected unmanned space missions and then at what manned cosmonautics should bring. It hasn’t been long since we saw the wreckage of a Falcon 9 first stage. The stage, designated B1058, did land successfully on the floating platform, but eventually paid the price for the large waves that toppled it, leaving only the lower part. This loss also freezes because the stage had a record 19 successful missions behind it. The new episode of the X-Planes series was devoted to the X-33 VentureStar project. After a number of delays, we saw the last launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket this year. This time, the carrier carried the American military X-37B unmanned space shuttle for the first time. We watched the start Live and in Czech. The last Friday of the month and the last Friday of the year was the last edition of this year’s Pokec with Kosmonautix, where you asked questions about cosmonautics in the chat and we answered them live. On Saturday, an article was published about the most distant confirmation of the galaxy observed by the James Webb telescope. In the Space Technology series, we looked at the ACS Advanced Camera on the Hubble Telescope.

Picture of the week:

The last launch performed by SpaceX in 2023 was provided by the massive Falcon Heavy, which took off from ramp 39A in Florida on December 29 at 02:07 CET, successfully carrying the secret military X-37B unmanned space shuttle. During the launch, beautiful images were created, and John Kraus took a particularly good one when he captured the rocket in front of the moon (of course, it was in the Earth’s atmosphere and the strange composition was created by using a lens with a significant approach to the moon).

Video of the week:

On December 26, the Chinese CZ-3B rocket successfully launched with a pair of Beidou global navigation system satellites. However, its lower level, which fell into the populated area of ​​Guangxi, had an unpleasant aftereffect. As China still uses older inland spaceports, similar situations occasionally occur where spent stages fall into populated areas. You can also see an orange substance in the video, which is nitrogen dioxide. There was probably some unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine left in the tanks, which is also not exactly a harmless compound. Also, take this video as a warning to take care of your safety and the safety of those around you on New Year’s Eve.

Heads up: it’s been a while, but this kind of falling booster action was a feature of the Long March 3B launches of Beidou satellites from Xichang. pic.twitter.com/7XkRCTFLaW — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 26, 2023

