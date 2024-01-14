Cosmoweek 591 (January 8 – January 14) – Kosmonautix.cz

#Cosmoweek #January #January #Kosmonautix.cz

Another cosmonautics-packed week is upon us! A week that saw the announcement of the postponement of the Artemis missions, the premiere of two new space carriers and a whole host of other cosmonautic attractions. And the year 2024 hasn’t even really started yet. As usual, Cosmoweek will summarize the most interesting events of the past seven days, and the main topic this time will be the positive announcement that all the screws on the sampling head of the return case of the OSIRIS-REx mission have been loosened. The way to the desired samples from the planet Bennu is thus open. In other topics, we will focus, for example, on the preparation of the Axiom-3 mission, the Starliner ship’s parachute test, as well as the aforementioned two carrier premieres. I wish you a nice reading and a nice Sunday.

The path to the samples from Bennu is free

In September 2023, the return pod of the OSIRIS-REx mission returned to Earth, containing a payload of material sampled on the asteroid Bennu. After the successful landing, there was great excitement when it was discovered that, in addition to the insides of the sampling head, some of the material was also outside it, so we had samples beyond what was supposed to be brought. The cooling of the enthusiasm then came when opening the sampling head itself – several screws that closed the entrance to the samples could not be loosened. Solving such a problem at home is relatively simple. However, in a glove box, with limited options and something that cannot be contaminated in any way, such a situation is much more difficult to deal with. Today we come with positive news.

Members of a team of engineers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston have successfully removed the last two screws from the OSIRIS-REx probe’s sampling head, which were blocking access to the bulk of the sample collection from asteroid Bennu. The whole situation with the problematic effort to obtain a sample hidden in the sampling head was apparently caused by the conditions during the journey through outer space. The scientists are just waiting for a moment before they can look at the samples that arrived from the named planet.

Steps are now underway to complete the dismantling of the head, called TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism), to reveal the rest of the rocks and dust. “Our engineers and scientists worked tirelessly for months to not only process more than 70 grams of material that we could access earlier, but also to design, develop and test new tools that allowed us to access the bulk of the samples,” said Eileen Stansbery, head of the ARES (Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science) division at the Johnson Center. “The innovation and commitment of this team is remarkable. We all look forward to seeing the remaining treasures OSIRIS-REx holds.”

The rest of the sample will only be fully opened and revealed after several more disassembly steps. Specialists then take ultra-high-resolution images of the sample while still inside the TAGSAM head. This portion of the sample will then be removed and weighed, and the team will be able to determine the total mass of material from Bennu that the mission delivered to Earth.

And why did the journey to the samples take so long? In mid-October, technicians halted removal of the TAGSAM warhead hardware after discovering that two of the 35 screws could not be removed with tools approved for use in the OSIRIS-REx probe’s glove box. The team had to start focusing on developing new procedures that would allow the new tool to fit into the box and not disturb the hermetic environment of the precious samples. In response, two new multi-part tools were designed and manufactured to further disassemble the TAGSAM warhead. These tools include, for example, newly custom-made bits made from a specific grade of surgical non-magnetic stainless steel; of the hardest metal approved for this use. “In addition to the design challenge of the material limitation approved for these purposes to protect the scientific value of the asteroid sample, these new instruments also had to operate in the tight confines of a glove box, which limited their height, weight, and possible circular motion.” said Dr. Nicole Lunning, OSIRIS-REx mission principal at the Johnson Center. “The engineering team showed impressive resilience and did an incredible job to get these unyielding fasteners out of the TAGSAM warhead and we could proceed with disassembly. We are very happy with the success.”

Prior to the successful disassembly, the team tested the new tools and disassembly procedures in a test lab. After each successful test, the engineers increased the assembly torque values ​​and repeated the test procedures until they were confident that the new tools would be able to achieve the necessary torque while minimizing the risk of possible damage to the head itself and the screw heads, even considering the contamination of the samples inside.

Let’s add that, although the TAGSAM warhead has not yet been fully opened, the mission members have already recovered 70.3 grams of material from the asteroid from the bowels of the return case, which actually exceeded the agency’s goal of delivering at least 60 grams to Earth. So far, they have met all the sample requests they received from the OSIRIS-REx science team, and have hermetically sealed part of the Bennu sample for better long-term preservation (e.g. several decades), storing part at room temperature and part at – 80 degrees Celsius. Later this spring, the team will release a catalog of OSIRIS-REx samples that will be available to the global scientific community.

Cosmic overview of the week:

Starliner, Boeing’s manned spacecraft, had another test, which took place on January 9 over the Arizona desert. The aim was to test the parachute system. This is a crucial certification test before people get on the ship. Parachutes deployment and soft landing were visually confirmed. Preliminary analysis of the data from this trial indicates that the primary objectives of the trial were met. Engineering teams will continue to review the results, review test parachutes, and work to complete system certification in the coming weeks. This test was conducted to confirm the functionality of the redesigned and strengthened soft link, which is part of the network of cables connecting the parachutes to the spacecraft. The test also confirmed the change consisting in strengthening one textile joint of the parachute, which increased the overall resistance of the parachutes. The manned CFT mission to the International Space Station is still scheduled for April 14.

The first stage of Blue Origin’s upcoming New Glenn launch vehicle has been spotted in Florida. This phantom among the big rockets will be powered by BE-4 engines (debuted on the recent Vulcan launch) and should have a payload of up to 45 tons to LEO. Later, the first stage should be reusable.

The crew of Crew Dragon, the commercial manned Axiom-3 mission, has entered quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, a sure sign that launch is literally around the corner. The Ax-3 mission is distinguished by the fact that its crew is exclusively European – commander and former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría is a dual citizen of the United States and Spain. The pilot of the mission is Walter Villadei, a colonel in the Italian Air Force (ItAF). One of the mission specialists on board, Alper Gezeravcı, will become the first Turkish astronaut to head into space. And the quartet is rounded off by Swedish ESA astronaut Marcus Wandt. The start is currently scheduled for January 17 at 23:11 CET.

Overview from Kosmoanutix:

Picture of the week:

The successful launch of ULA’s Vulcan rocket was a major event not only this week, but also for American spaceflight in general. The rocket, designed especially for carrying out military orders, belongs to medium-heavy to heavy carriers. It is an important successor to the Atlas V and Delta rockets. Additionally, the carrier was powered by Blue Origin’s BE-4 oxy-methane engines. This is the first use of similar engines on a US rocket capable of reaching orbit.

Video of the week:

Another January test of the new missile took place in China, and it was a visually very unusual test. It was the Gravity-1 rocket of the Chinese company Orienspace. The new carrier should be able to deliver up to 6.5 tons to LEO, or 4.2 tons to SSO orbit. The launch itself, which takes place from a modified ship on the surface of the ocean, is also unusual.

