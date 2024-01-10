Costa Rican player excitedly describes what it’s like to train with Lionel Messi

#Costa #Rican #player #excitedly #describes #train #Lionel #Messi

The new Municipal Liberia attacker spoke about his time at Inter Miami where he lived with the Argentine star

At 19 years old with a whole career ahead of him, Cameron Johnson He has already experienced a sensation that few can boast of: being on the same field as Lionel Messi.

This offensive player born in the United States, but of Costa Rican descent through his mother Mariela Cruz, is the new signing of the Municipal Liberiaa club that opened the doors for him to have his first opportunity playing in this land, to which he declares he feels immense roots.

However, he had never lived on Tico soil since he grew up in Miami, then he spent his entire adolescence in Argentina where he was mainly in the lower divisions of Lanús and last year he returned to Florida where he put on the Inter Mami II shirt, with the fortune that Lionel Messi He signed with this club and was able to share the field with it.

Cameron Johnson alongside Lionel Messi. @cameronjohnson.9

“The youngest of us always went up to train with the first team, obviously training with the best in the world is crazy, his level and professionalism is of another level, being able to see him in person makes me grateful, that makes one level up,” Cameron Johnson told ESPN.

The impact was immediate, young and experienced at Inter Miami could not hide their fascination at having the world champion in the club.

“I almost cried, the first day he arrived he was training alone outside and we were all at the window watching him, I was very excited, it was like having a superhero in front of your face,” he added.

He even remembered one of the most curious moments he had with the Argentine star during practice.

“Once in training he almost hit me, many times I played against him and always watching what he did because he was from another world,” he mentioned.

New stage

Nevertheless, Cameron Johnson He felt that his professional development was not going to be at Inter Miami, so he explored options and it was there that Municipal Liberia devised a plan to seduce him, first they invited him to train without any commitment, there he began to work under the command of Minor Diaz with whom he felt comfortable and after a month they offered him a professional contract and he accepted.

“I am very happy, I think I have never felt as good as I do now, it is the perfect time and I am where I need to be,” he expressed.

Now he is counting the days until he begins to show himself in the national championship and reach his best conditions.

Despite never having resided in Costa Rica, Cameron Johnson He has been part of the national minor teams in the U-20 process and recently in the U-23 that attended the Maurice Revello tournament in France.