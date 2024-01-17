Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea Bissau meet today at the opening of CAN 2023

This Saturday, the 13th, the biggest African football stand starts, at 9 pm, at the Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, with Group A, at the opening of the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023).

Today the teams from Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea Bissau face each other. The game will be preceded by the opening ceremony, which will feature the parade of the 24 teams from the continent qualified for this competition, including Angola.

The Palancas Negras debut next Monday, the 15th, at 8 pm local time, and 9 pm in Angola, with a similar performance in Algeria, for group D.

It should be remembered that the winner of the CAN 2023 African Cup of Nations will receive seven million dollars, an increase of 40 percent in the monetary prize, according to the African Football Confederation.