Cough, sore throat, which type is ‘influenza’? Why has the epidemic increased recently?

After the New Year, many people begin to have a cough, sore throat, and some have stuffy noses and runny noses. If they have a high fever and body aches, it might be the flu. But must be separated from Covid by checking ATK first. If there is only one line. ‘Influenza’ is the most suspicious. Because from the second half of 2023 until this period, the flu is still spreading. As for Covid, it has returned to spread again since the end of the year. Why is that?

What are ‘flu-like symptoms’?

Fever higher than 38 degrees Celsius, along with a cough or sore throat, are symptoms that are suspected of influenza. Or in medical terms it is called ‘Influenza-like illness (ILI)’ (Influenza-like illness: ILI) may have other symptoms such as stuffy nose, runny nose, aches, vomiting, and diarrhea as well. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States uses the criteria for high fever to be more than 37.8 degrees Celsius or higher.

But people who have been sick before should agree that Headache/body aches It is a symptom that affects daily life the most. Because it makes you sleepy in bed. Don’t want to get up and go anywhere.

Influenza vs. COVID: Before the COVID era, if a patient had high fever, cough, or sore throat, doctors would treat it as if it were influenza. Because it is the only respiratory virus that has a cure. But in the post-COVID era Patients must first have an ATK test to confirm that it is not COVID because these 2 diseases have similar symptoms. In healthy people, there may also be mild symptoms similar to the common cold.

Influenza vs. the common cold: The common cold usually has no fever or low-grade fever. No headache/body aches It is caused by other respiratory viruses such as rhinovirus, which is found in 30-50% of cold cases, coronavirus, parainfluenza, RSV, etc. But we do not need to confirm what type of infection it is. Because it can heal on its own. and use medicine to treat symptoms only

Influenza vs. Allergies: Allergies are inflammation of the nasal passages after exposure to stimuli such as dust and cold air. Symptoms similar to the flu include coughing, nasal congestion, and runny nose, but allergies often include itchy eyes. There may be watery eyes, itching in the nose, and mucus dripping down the throat. (The nasal cavity at the back connects to the pharynx.) Frequent sneezing. And most importantly, there will be no fever, no headache.

How is the flu transmitted?

Influenza is caused by the Influenza virus. There are 3 strains that cause disease in humans: A, B, and C. The proportion and severity of the disease are arranged in alphabetical order. That is,

Type A is found in more than 95% of cases and is highly virulent. There was a global pandemic in 2009 called ‘New Flu 2009’ (H1N1) and has become the main strain that spreads seasonally every year until now. There is another strain A that many people may hear about when publicizing it. The vaccine is H3N2 (H and N are abbreviations for two proteins on the virus’s cell surface).

Type B is less virulent and is divided into two subgroups: Victoria (B/Victoria) and Yamakata (B/Yamakata). Type C is found in a very small proportion.

Influenza is transmitted from person to person through respiratory secretions, including mucus, saliva, or mucus that are large droplets (droplets) that can be directly touched through the nose or mouth. From coughing or sneezing or talking within 1-2 meters or indirect contact through contaminated items. When using hands to pick up a contaminated item and then bring it up to touch the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Patients can spread the virus from 1 day before symptoms start to 5-7 days after symptoms appear. As for those who are infected, symptoms will begin approximately 2 days (1-4 days) after being infected.

This is why influenza is contagious so quickly.

This is similar to COVID where patients can spread the virus from 2 days before symptoms start to 5 days after symptoms appear. And those who have been infected with the Omicron strain will begin to experience symptoms within 3-4 days.

Is it necessary to confirm influenza?

If we talk about the ATK test kit, everyone probably thinks of the COVID test kit. But in fact, influenza testing uses the same method. Detection of viral antigens By using a stick to smear the back of the nasal cavity, mix the solution, and then drop it onto the test kit. In the pre-Covid era, it was only available in hospitals or clinics. But currently it is sold in pharmacies or online stores. And some brands can also detect many types of infection.

Therefore, the question arises as to who has ‘Flu-like symptoms’ need to be confirmed Or even examine the breeds or not? The answer is that it is not necessary to check every case because

Influenza treatment is focused only on those with severe symptoms. (Red patients) such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and those at risk for severe symptoms (Yellow patients) include pregnant women, children under 2 years of age, the elderly, people with chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, cancer, and low immunity. If they were not in this group, they would not need to receive antiretroviral drugs.

Diagnosis of influenza is based on symptom criteria, meaning if the patient has flu-like symptoms. Doctors can treat you as if you had the flu. Because test kits are not 100% accurate and influenza was originally the only respiratory virus that had a cure. But now there is a cure for COVID. Therefore, if you have to choose just one test, you might choose the ATK test for COVID.

How is influenza treated and prevented?

In general hospitals, there are two types of flu medicine: oseltamivir. (Oseltamivir) and favipiravir (Favipiravir) Many people are probably familiar with the latter drug. Because Thailand also uses it to treat COVID. In fact, favipiravir was researched as a treatment for influenza in Japan. But the main medicine that doctors prescribe is oseltamivir. Because there is more evidence to support it.

Oseltamivir It is an antiviral medication taken 2 times a day for 5 days.

If starting to take the medicine within 1-2 days after the onset of symptoms (within 48 hours), it can reduce the severity of symptoms and shorten the duration of illness by 1-2 days (considered not much for those with mild symptoms) and in those at risk for symptoms. severe It can prevent complications such as pneumonia and reduce the length of hospital stay. Therefore, in the treatment of influenza, medication must be started as soon as possible.

For prevention, influenza is similar to COVID. Because the communication channels are the same, including wearing a mask. Frequent hand washing which must be practiced again At least during the winter or during the outbreak of respiratory infectious diseases. As for keeping a distance of 1-2 meters, if this is not possible, it may reduce gathering activities. Or avoid crowded places instead.

In addition, there is a vaccine to protect against influenza. which is an injection to prevent severe symptoms (Little protection against infection) by recommending that groups at risk of severe symptoms And those caring for high-risk groups receive one dose of vaccine per year because the virus mutates every year. The new version of the vaccine will start being administered around May-June. And if the injection starts in the middle of the year, it will be able to protect from the rainy season outbreak onwards.

Why has the influenza outbreak increased during this period?

Influenza is a disease that has seasonal outbreaks. Countries in temperate climates saw only one outbreak in the winter. But Thailand is in the tropics and experiences influenza outbreaks throughout the year. But the outbreak usually increases 2 times, namely in the rainy season in the middle of the year. (June-October) and winter at the beginning of the year (January – March) Therefore, after New Year comes, more people nearby are found to be sick with influenza. Including Covid which has become an endemic disease.

But epidemiologically, there are two interesting issues regarding the influenza outbreak in the past 2 years:

The seasonal outbreak pattern is likely the result of COVID control measures. In early 2022, there was no influenza outbreak at all, while in 2023 the influenza outbreak returned to the beginning and middle of the year as before. But in the middle of the year, there was a large outbreak that continued until the end of the year. This is because most people are not immune to influenza. Because there has been no seasonal outbreak for a long time in the COVID era.

The main strain that spreads in each round is a different strain, that is, from the middle of 2022 to the beginning of 2023 it was A/H3N2, later in the middle of 2023 it was A/H1N1 (2009), while the week before the end of 2023 the proportion of the B strain was found. and A/H3N2 increased (53% and 33%), while A/H1N1 decreased to 13%. Therefore, influenza patients from the middle of last year and after the new year are probably different strains.

In summary, influenza has symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, runny nose like the general flu, but the ‘bigger’ ones are high fever, headache/body aches. This may be similar to COVID, so ATK should be checked before going to the doctor. As for air allergies, there is usually no fever. Because it’s not an infection. The treatment for influenza uses oral medications called ‘oseltamivir’ for the yellow-red group of patients As for green patients, they are treated according to their symptoms. Because it can heal on its own.

Influenza infection can be prevented by wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and avoiding crowded places during outbreaks. Severe symptoms can be prevented by getting one shot of the vaccine per year.

As for the reason why the influenza outbreak has increased during this period, This is partly because the epidemic is in the winter and after the New Year festival. and the other part is caused by changes in virus strains.

