Could 2024 be a turning point in the trajectory of rising housing prices?

#turning #point #trajectory #rising #housing #prices

Three experts interviewed by JE anticipate the trend in housing prices this year, affected by the rate of decline in interest rates, access to credit and little supply for all potential demand.

The new year could mark a turning point in the upward trend in housing prices that we have seen in Portugal. There are several reasons for this opinion – from two economists specialized in this area interviewed by JE – but a check of the growth trend in housing prices already supports this idea.

The Bank of International Settlements is a relevant source for this type of analysis, as it lists residential property prices monthly, quarterly and annually in real terms (that is, in a way that allows data to be compared across multiple geographies).

In Portugal, unlike for example the Netherlands, (a country with a population and size similar to ours, but with large differences in terms of income and tourism), housing prices have been rising, but at an increasingly slower pace. Thus, in 2018 house prices rose 9.2% in real terms throughout the year; in 2019 this increase was even greater, 9.6%. But since then the drop has been constant: an increase of 8.8% in 2020; 8.0 in 2021 and 4.5% in 2022. Analyzing the last quarters of 2022, the downward trend is even more noticeable: 3.7% from July to September and 1.3% from October to December 2022. At the start of 2023, confirmation that prices are really slowing down: 0.7% increase from January to March. The exception was the second quarter of the year that has now ended, with a somewhat seasonal increase of 4.5% in the months closer to summer.

João Queiroz, Head of Trading at Banco Carregosa, goes further and cites INE data for the second quarter of this year. “INE data shows that, effectively, there is a slowdown in housing prices in 17 of the 24 most populous municipalities. Okay, this part is important, taking into account that until the second quarter we still see a few more interest rate increases by the ECB. In the third quarter, perhaps we will notice some further slowdown or stagnation in the economy. The rhythms with which we evolve are no longer the same, despite the fact that we experience a part of the summer there that involves some seasonality”.

However, it was also at that time that Portuguese families also experienced the greatest effect of the ECB’s interest rate hikes. Ready. “Taking into account this impact and the greater erosion of savings (…) it does not seem that the health of the housing market is the same. There could probably be that slowdown and it could even have gotten a little worse”, says João Queiroz.

Economist António Nogueira Leite shares the view that 2024 will be a colder market for housing prices. “My view is that we have two contradictory effects: the first is that, globally, we continue to have relatively little supply for potential demand. But if interest rates take longer to fall – reference rates are already falling, but we have to monitor inflation and be aware that if inflation worsens it may take longer for Euribor to adjust. So there is still some uncertainty there. The second effect is that if disposable income does not increase significantly, and there is nothing to make it increase, then it is possible that the market [em 2024] Don’t be as fussy as you’ve been. I even have much more moderate perspectives.” In other words, a stronger slowdown in the rise in prices charged.

“The problem here in Portugal is that we have a problem that is specific to us. The construction industry has lost a lot of dynamism and banks, due to regulatory imposition from the ECB, are much less exposed to real estate and construction”, explains Nogueira Leite.

In addition, they are also required to carry out stricter stress tests on families to understand whether they can withstand the credit stress rate. And it is difficult now to grant multipurpose credits parallel to loans to “help” with the purchase.

“We were completely dismantled. It wasn’t just poor risk management, it was a situation of disarray. We went from there to a situation in which there is, in fact, an active restriction imposed by the Central Bank. And Portugal had very little construction supply over the course of a decade. This always has an impact on prices, there is nothing to do.”

Economist Vera Gouveia de Barros, a specialist in housing issues, recognizes the slowdown in the increase this year, but doubts that the market in Portugal will quickly reach a drop in prices.

“What we saw was that interest rates were rising and we did not see housing prices falling. We saw growth slowing down, but always growing. Perhaps the opposite of what some people predicted”, he begins by saying.

However, the economist notes, part of the acquisitions that have been made by Portuguese families are using less credit than in previous times. Due to different factors: firstly because the conditions of access to credit are different after the subprime crisis.

“And that’s good. I think this partly has to do with the so-called housing crisis. In other words, part of the housing crisis is not so much to do with prices, but rather with an inability to obtain the 100% financing that was previously possible”, he adds.

In other words: “Even if houses fell in price, perhaps many people would still not be able to afford it. [comprar casa] because there is no entry needed to present it to the banks”.

And banks, unlike other times and as has been said before, are not making it easier with more optimistic bank assessments, because they are more subject to risk rules.

“It seems to me that this is a significant part of the issue that I don’t hear much about. Therefore, I would say that we will not see major price drops. In fact, let’s be honest: it’s rare to see price drops in real estate. This is why people use it as a store of value. Because it is a very safe asset. We occasionally have price drops, as we had in the subprime crisis, but at those times the economic accessibility indicators were much worse”, highlights Vera Gouveia Barros.

What does this open up for us in the coming months? João Queiroz emphasizes that the ECB does not seem to want to be the first central bank to cut interest rates. “If we expect the FED to cut half a percent between the first and second quarter and end the year with 1.5% less interest rate cuts, the ECB does not seem to be in the same field, especially because, as we saw, it started to rise more later, it didn’t rise as much and perhaps now it will commit the same performance which is not having the first answer”.

That said, the prospects are not for the same growth seen in 2021 and 2022. And the attractiveness of the economy for non-habitual residents should also be different. “Therefore, it will also feed the housing market differently.”

“The only force that should probably continue to feed positively or have an impact on the price of home sales and rentals is the fact that we have more population in coastal areas and large cities for the little construction that has grown”, highlights the Banco Carregosa analyst.