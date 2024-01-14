Could Junior Caminero start 2024 with the Rays?

#Junior #Caminero #start #Rays

Could Junior Caminero open the 2024 season in the Rays infield?

Logic says that the Dominican should start the year in Triple-A. Despite his call-up to Tampa Bay’s big team last September, the 20-year-old has yet to play a single game at the highest minor league level. However, given the uncertainty of fellow Dominican Wander Franco and the hip surgery that Taylor Walls underwent, the third baseman could be right there for Caminero to impress during training and earn the position.

Although an assignment to Triple-A seems most realistic, Caminero tries not to think about it this late in the winter.

“I control what I can control,” Caminero said when addressing the topic. “The team already has that decision. Wherever the team sends me, I try to do the work and leave everything in the hands of God.”

So far, Caminero’s control has been quite impressive. Named the Most Valuable Player of the Southern League in 2023 (Double-A), the native of Santo Domingo has just hit .324/.384/.591 (OPS of 976) between Class-A High Bowling Green and Double-A. To Montgomery, with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs. That season includes a .309/.373/.548 (921 OPS) in 81 games in Double-A.

That kind of hitting earned Caminero a call-up to Tampa Bay’s big team in September, when he had a .235/.278/.353 line with one home run in 36 plate appearances.

“A very nice experience. Something that all young people want to dream of: Playing in the Major Leagues,” said Caminero about his debut in the Major Leagues. “Thank God, we made it and continue working hard.”

Caminero states that at first, he felt somewhat overwhelmed by being in the Major League environment. That was until his compatriot and Blue Jays star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., told him forcefully that yes, he was in the Show.

“When they called me and I made my debut, all that, I was practicing with the team and even so, (I used up) the first shift in the Major Leagues and I didn’t believe it, that I was in the Major Leagues,” Caminero said. “When I believed it, Vladimir told me, ‘You are here in the Major Leagues, believe it. You gave your first hit. Congratulations'”.

Caminero even had the opportunity to be part of the celebration of the Rays’ fifth consecutive classification, when they secured one of the American League Wild Cards.

“We had a lot of fun,” Caminero recalled. “We have fun as if we were children.

“Very good, full of blessings,” the infielder continued when remembering his 2023. “I can’t complain about the year I had. Thank God, I had a season that was marked… very good.”

As the Rays’ No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 prospect, Caminero is aware of his status. But at the same time, he tries not to lose sight of the basis of his triumphs.

“I try not to take too much of that away,” he said. “I just try to do my job and I try not to give too much thought to the fact that I am the No. 1 prospect of the team, of the organization, that I am No. 6 in the world. I just try to do my job and stay focused, which is what I’m doing. leading to success.”

DEBUT IN DOMINICAN WITH LEONES DEL ESCOGIDO

In 2023-24, Caminero had his first experience playing in his country’s winter baseball, with the Leones del Esgido. With the “longhairs,” he hit .333/.362/.575 (.936 OPS) in 21 games, helping the “reds” eventually qualify for the semifinal round. In El Esgido, the young man had the opportunity to play with the veteran of the Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez, among other benefits of his intervention in the Dominican League.

“A very nice experience there in my country, playing with many easels, many of them also young,” he said. “I thought it was very nice to play there with them, because it is an experience that I am going to bring here and play the ball the way I have been playing it. It is something I will never forget.”

TIME TO CONTINUE ESTABLISHING YOURSELF IN TAMPA BAY

The next step for Caminero, who is at the Rays facilities training right now, is to impress in the training sessions of the big Tampa Bay team. While it is true that starting in Triple-A could be the most likely, Caminero can’t wait to return to the Major Leagues and establish himself with the Rays, once and for all.

“I long for it very much, because work has taken me,” he said. “And stay focused, with the same discipline.”

And which pitcher will you want to face the most in the future? None other than Shohei Ohtani, who would pitch again in 2025 with the Dodgers.

“The best player there is right now,” said Caminero about the Japanese star. “The best pitcher, for me. Excellent person. Excellent player. A star. “I want to face that star.”