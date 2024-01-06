Could Make US Goiter, Saudi Arabia Fixes Joining China-Russia Gang

#Goiter #Saudi #Arabia #Fixes #Joining #ChinaRussia #Gang

Jakarta –

Saudi Arabia officially announced that it will join the economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) via state TV channels on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Launch , Wednesday (3/1/2024), the plan for Saudi Arabia to join the China-Russia ‘gang’ was indeed conveyed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud last August. He said that his party would study the details about the group in order to make the right decision before January 1, 2024.

“Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the BRICS group was a useful and important channel for strengthening economic cooperation,” wrote .

The BRIC block itself previously included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. But now its members will double with the presence of Saudi Arabia joining the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia as new members.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s entry into BRICS occurred amidst geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, as well as the expansion of China’s influence in one of the largest oil producing countries in the world.

Despite continuing to maintain strong ties with the US, Saudi Arabia continues to take matters into its own hands. This is driven by concerns that Washington is less committed to Gulf security than in the past.

Meanwhile, China itself is Saudi Arabia’s largest oil customer. China has led calls for it BRICS expanding to become a balance against Western countries.

This expansion could strengthen the group’s ambitions to become a leader of the South, although last November Argentina signaled it would reject an invitation to join.

