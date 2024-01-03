Could the long-rumored Horizon MMORPG really be in development?!

#longrumored #Horizon #MMORPG #development

The Horizon MMORPG is rumored to be in development under the code name Project Skyline, while the initial code name was Project H.

More details about the MMO based on the Guerrilla Horizon franchise have surfaced online through two new job ads! Video game researcher Kurakasis took to Twitter/X earlier today to detail “everything” they know so far about the upcoming game. Including the rumor that it will be an “MMORPG to be precise”. They also shared details of job postings that seem to confirm that the game in development may be called “Land of Salvation.”

“The game is now essentially confirmed to be in development, as an NCSoft employee posted a job posting on LinkedIn with a codenamed logo stylized like the Horizon games logo,” Kurakasis wrote.

“Developed under the code name Project Skyline, the original code name was Project H.”

The game is apparently coming to PC and mobile – there is no mention of PS5 in any of the job ads currently available online – and is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. “It is expected to be released much later than Aion 2, which is expected to be released in 2024/2025.” As of September 2023, around 140 people are known to have been working on the game.

“The project is being developed in Sung-Gu Lee’s Lineage IP division and is being led by Hong-Young Choi, who was previously head of development for Lineage W,” Kurakasis added.

“The project started around 2021, according to a former NCSoft employee’s resume on LinkedIn and Facebook”.

“NCSoft has registered a domain for what appears to be a game called Land of Salvation. Land of Salvation could POTENTIALLY be the official title of the Horizon MMO,” said Kurakasis. “This assumption is based on the fact that this is the only unannounced game that we know of that could be revealed soon. Of course, it could be some other project that we don’t know about.”

The leak comes just weeks after Sony and Guild Wars publisher NCsoft announced a strategic partnership aimed at “expanding beyond consoles and bringing PlayStation to a wider audience.”

NCsoft head Taekjin Kim and Sony’s Jim Ryan signed this partnership. The companies will now work together in “various global business areas, including mobile.”

While specifics were not discussed, the two companies said they are “evaluating a number of potential opportunities to facilitate strategic synergy.” This includes leveraging NCsoft’s “technology capabilities” as well as Sony’s “global leadership in the entertainment industry.”

Source: Reddit, X