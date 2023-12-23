Council approves administrative change in Angola for 20 provinces and 325 municipalities

The Council of the Republic of Angola agreed today with the initiative to change the country’s Political and Administrative Division to 20 provinces and 325 municipalities, as opposed to the current 164.

According to the Final Communiqué issued from the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Council of the Republic held this Friday, at the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, the council ruled in favor of prioritizing the subdivision of the territory of the current provinces of Moxico and Cuando Cubango.

Moxico will be subdivided into Moxico, based in Luena, and Cassai Zambeze, based in Cazombo, while Cuando Cubango will be divided into Cubango, based in Menongue, and Cuando, based in Mavinga.

According to the spokesperson for the Council of the Republic, Rosa Cruz e Silva, during the reading of the final communiqué of the meeting, the members agreed with the proposals presented.

The Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, highlighted that the process that began around two and a half years ago and should have an impact on five provinces of the country (Moxico, Cuando Cubango, Lunda Norte, Uíge and Malanje), now advancing in two.