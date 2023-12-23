Council approves administrative change in Angola for 20 provinces and 325 municipalities –

The Council of the Republic of Angola agreed today with the initiative to change the country’s Political and Administrative Division to 20 provinces and 325 municipalities, as opposed to the current 164.

According to the Final Communiqué issued from the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Council of the Republic held this Friday, at the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, the council ruled in favor of prioritizing the subdivision of the territory of the current provinces of Moxico and Cuando Cubango.

Moxico will be subdivided into Moxico, based in Luena, and Cassai Zambeze, based in Cazombo, while Cuando Cubango will be divided into Cubango, based in Menongue, and Cuando, based in Mavinga.

According to the spokesperson for the Council of the Republic, Rosa Cruz e Silva, during the reading of the final communiqué of the meeting, the members agreed with the proposals presented.

The Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, highlighted that the process that began around two and a half years ago and should have an impact on five provinces of the country (Moxico, Cuando Cubango, Lunda Norte, Uíge and Malanje), now advancing in two.

Also Read:  Government reintroduces 10% tax on foreign exchange operations -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What foods make you eat more (and why)
What foods make you eat more (and why)
Posted on
Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport
Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport
Posted on
Japan decided to install Patriot air defense systems in the US
Japan decided to install Patriot air defense systems in the US
Posted on
This is how stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays
This is how stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News