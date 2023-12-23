Council of Minister evaluates proposal on Changing the country’s Political-Administrative Division –

Council of Ministers assessed, this Thursday, the 21st, the proposed Law on the Amendment of the Political-Administrative Division of the country which, among other objectives, aims to promote greater control of the national territory.

According to the session’s Press Release, the proposal, to be sent to the National Assembly, also aims to bring public services closer to the population and guarantee the harmonious and balanced development of the territory.

Guided by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the council also focused on sending the proposed Law on the Amendment of the Angolan Passport Law and the Exit and Entry Regime for National Citizens to the legislative branch, in order to include in the universe of entities benefiting from the diplomatic passport, the attorneys general and deputies of the Republic and retired judges of the higher courts.

The Council of Ministers also considered the proposed law that authorizes the President of the Republic to legislate on the VAT regime applicable to oil investment companies in the concession area of ​​the new gas consortium.

