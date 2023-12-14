COUNCIL OF MINISTERS – Governor of Betsiboka dismissed

Following the illicit gold mining affair which shook the Betsiboka region last weekend, and which saw Jean Roger Randrianjafinindrina, the governor of the region and some collaborators arrested and placed in preventive detention, the council of ministers on Tuesday decided. The last appointed governor was therefore dismissed and the Betsiboka region finds itself without a governor, although it had to wait a long time before seeing the appointment of Jean Roger Randrianjafinindrina.

According to information from the Ministry of Mines and Strategic Resources, the involvement of the now former governor is proven because machines from the region were used on the illegal gold panning site. He is an alleged accomplice of the foreigners who were also arrested by the mining police. Despite the presumption of innocence which runs until proven guilty at the time of the trial, the council of ministers takes the lead in the dismissal of the governor.

Jean Roger Randrianjafinindrina is not the only one to be dismissed by the council of ministers, with him, several senior officials were dismissed. There is the regional director of public works of Betsiboka, the district head of Ankazobe, the director of internal audit and the fight against corruption within the ministry of industrialization, trade and consumption, the regional director of industry, commerce and crafts of Alaotra Mangoro, as well as the regional director of Technical Education of Menabe.

Ravo Andriantsalama