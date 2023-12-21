COUNCIL OF MINISTERS – The resignation of the government recorded

Pending the appointment of the government, the current team is responsible for running day-to-day affairs

Unsurprisingly, the Prime Minister tendered the resignation of the government during the first Council of Ministers led by President Andry Rajoelina. Respect for republican precepts is the reason given. Christian Ntsay’s team will manage day-to-day affairs.

Parallelism of shapes. Like the start of the previous five-year term of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, in 2019, it was during his first Council of Ministers, yesterday, that Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, handed over the resignation of the government.

According to the report of the Council of Ministers which was held yesterday at the Iavoloha State Palace, respect for republican principles is the reason for the resignation of the Ntsay team. A resignation accepted by the President of the Republic. While awaiting the formation of the new government, the current team is responsible for running day-to-day affairs, adds the press release from the Executive meeting.

According to indiscretions, some in the entourage of the tenant of Iavoloha believe that it would be wise to form the new government as quickly as possible. It will, however, be necessary to go through the stage prescribed by article 54 of the Constitution. “The President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, presented by the majority party or group of parties in the National Assembly”, provides this constitutional provision.

Just before the close of the second ordinary session of Parliament, members of the parliamentary group “Isika rehetra miaraka amin’i Andry Rajoelina” (IRD), the majority in the National Assembly, whispered their intention to “present one or more names” of Prime Minister to the President of the Republic. It remains to be seen how the IRD intends to proceed, given that the parliamentary session closed on Friday.

Criteria

In the past, however, the scenario according to which the majority deputies agree, out of session, on “names” of prime ministers, to be presented to the President of the Republic, who will then make his choice. In practice, however, there are already discussions behind the scenes before this step.

The political context marked by a stormy electoral period, however, motivates apprehensions within the political family of the Head of State. This, although the IRD group claims to have at least one hundred and five deputies in its ranks. A largely comfortable majority since the National Assembly has one hundred and fifty-one members. The political events linked to the presidential election, however, caused party discipline to deteriorate. Some left the ship, while others came and went as interests dictated.

The IRD elected officials and their independent allies have, moreover, committed themselves wholeheartedly to the electoral campaign to elect Andry Rajoelina. It is likely that some are waiting for a return of the favor, starting with the procedure for appointing the Prime Minister. The attitude of some betrays their aspiration to be appointed minister. The frequency of threats of a motion of censure, brandished against the government, at the slightest dissatisfaction, gives an overview of the stakes of the appointment of a Prime Minister in agreement with the deputies.

Regarding the composition of the government, the openness highlighted by Andry Rajoelina in his inauguration speech could be the common thread. During his first public outing, as officially re-elected President, on December 7, he also affirmed that the next government team will have a social vocation. His first words, at the end of the ceremony of proclamation of the final results by the High Constitutional Court (HCC), in Ambohidahy, could, however, blur the lines.

“We don’t change a winning team,” declared President Rajoelina, in response to the press, on December 1, in Ambohidahy. Unless he already has a list in mind, the head of state and his close collaborators could take some time to think before setting up the new government. In the meantime, the Ntsay team will be responsible for putting into motion the presidential instructions stated during yesterday’s Council of Ministers.

A work plan to be carried out during the first hundred days of his second term.

Andry Rajoelina, in fact, took advantage of this first Council of Ministers to reaffirm the three pillars of this five-year term, namely human capital, industrialization and good governance. “Reforms will be undertaken to achieve these three pillars and accelerate the pace of work,” reports the press release from the Council of Ministers. The translation into action of the General State Policy (PGE), based on these three bases, could also define the composition and structure of the next government.