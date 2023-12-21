Counter-terrorists disabled traffic camera detonators

#Counterterrorists #disabled #traffic #camera #detonators

London police have detained two men suspected of blowing up a surveillance camera monitoring a drive-in zone. The low-emission zone introduced this year in London has upset tempers and led to a series of vandalism.

The London counter-terrorism squad arrested a 60- and a 61-year-old man for blowing up a so-called ULEZ camera. No one was injured in the incident, but vehicles and property were damaged.

The introduction of Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) is attributed to Mayor Sadiq Khan; according to this, owners of diesel-powered cars manufactured before 2016 must pay a daily fee of more than HUF 5,500 for using the zones.

In the summer, Sadiq Khan extended the zone to the whole of London, including the suburbs where there are many handymen who drive their vans or less wealthy residents who use diesel cars. The independent “congestion fee” and the streets closed to non-local residents had already upset the mood and the mayor accused him of inventing another face against those who use their cars.

As a result of the above, a mysterious resistance organization was created, the Blade Runners, or winged bounty hunters, which started to damage the ULEZ cameras and signals;

a thousand such crimes have already been registered this year.

The camera, damaged by the two arrested men, was installed on December 6 and struck the same day. According to the police, the explosion itself was carried out with a rudimentary device. After the blast, Sadiq Khan’s spokesman said: “This grotesquely irresponsible behavior endangers both lives and property.”

Khan was also accused of encouraging the scientific opinion researchers he had hired to use “more ominous language” and to pretend that the earlier, narrower low-emissions zone had made London’s air cleaner in recent years.

However, according to research, this cannot be demonstrated. The matter was even investigated by Britain’s advertising regulator, as the city spent £9m promoting the move – for example, repeating claims in the media that ULEZ had nearly halved nitrogen dioxide levels in London’s air. It turned out, however, that the number was not announced based on specific measured data, but on the basis of models.

The advertising authority’s confidential report, released to the press, called Khan’s claims about the zone’s clean air benefits “misleading”.

The ULEZ zone will also be an election topic in next year’s local elections, and the mayor’s conservative rival promises to abolish the low-emission zone.