Counterfeit banknotes are everywhere in Europe

#Counterfeit #banknotes #Europe

A significant 28 percent more counterfeit banknotes were found in Germany last year. k, and an amazing 90% increase in nominal value compared to the previous year. According to a Bundesbank report, around 56,600 counterfeit banknotes with a value of nearly 5.1 million euros were withdrawn from circulation in 2023.

Burkhard Balz, a member of the Bundesbank’s executive board, attributed the increase to “a few major frauds”. In particular, counterfeiters targeted the 200 and 500 euro banknotes, DW reported.

While Balz acknowledged the increase, he stressed that the current numbers are well below the peak in 2015, when 95,400 counterfeit notes were seized. He reassured the population that the risk of encountering counterfeit money remains low for ordinary citizens.

According to the calculations of the Bundesbank, in 2023 there will be only seven counterfeit banknotes per 10,000 inhabitants in Germany.

The use of cash remains dominant in Germany, where nearly 60% of purchases are made with physical money. A study by the Bundesbank last year highlighted the continued reliance on cash, which differs significantly from trends in other countries. Germans typically carry around €100 in their wallets and keep €1,300 in cash at home.

The Bundesbank advises citizens to remain vigilant and notes that even commonly used denominations such as €5, €10, €20, €50 and €100 notes can be counterfeited.

To identify counterfeit money, the Bundesbank recommends the “touch, look, tilt” method. In doing so, they physically feel part of the image on the faceplate, observe the holographic elements that change when tilted, and check for a watermark that can only be seen when held up to the light.

Due to the free flow of currency in the Eurozone, counterfeit money can also appear in other countries.

Cover image source: Shutterstock