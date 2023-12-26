Counterfeit bills scattered near a trash can

Strange discovery. Passersby were surprised to see the presence of several notes of twenty thousand ariary, ten thousand ariary and two thousand ariary in counterfeit money, scattered on the ground near a trash can in Behoririka on Sunday. The tickets printed on vellum paper were all torn in two.

Some eyewitnesses assume that someone took advantage of the rain to throw them at the scene. He didn’t bother to hide them, at least in the garbage bin, but let them scatter.

The police arrived on site after being informed of the facts. They could not immediately provide an explanation for this act because, according to them, they need to view the surveillance cameras installed in the neighborhood. After observing usage and collecting clues, they carried out a neighborhood survey, the results of which are reserved for their investigation.

According to a member of the Chinatown market management committee, this was the first time such a discovery had been reported in his area. .

