Counterfeiters have turned to another food product: this is how you can spot fraud

#Counterfeiters #turned #food #product #spot #fraud

We need to be alert not so much in stores, but rather in the case of offers in restaurants and outside stores.

The shortage of olive oil and skyrocketing prices are the perfect breeding ground for fraudsters, and according to Europol, the sale of fake olive oil has become “common practice”. In November, the authorities seized 260,000 liters of counterfeit products during coordinated raids in Italy and Spain. Just two months later, an investigation was launched against about fifty restaurants in Rome.

But still, how can you tell if an olive oil is real? It is common practice to replace the oil with the much cheaper seed oil. Since it is transparent, the green tint is achieved by the addition of chlorophyll, and the yellow tint is given by carotenoids.

Although the result looks very similar to real olive oil, there can be big differences in taste. Seed oil has no taste or smell, while olive oil is never tasteless. It can be sweet, bitter or spicy, but it always has a taste.

Anyone who has tasted olive oil can easily detect adulteration based on this, unless the seed oil is mixed with real olive oil. In this case, only laboratory testing will help.

In some countries, however, it is legal to sell this type of mixture, as long as the amount of olive oil in the bottle is clearly indicated on the label. However, this product should not officially be called olive oil.

The other method is to mix olive oil with “lampante” oil, which was used as lamp oil in the past, which is also made from olives, but is of much lower quality and is not suitable for consumption due to its high acidity. In this case, we can also notice the strangeness in the taste.

If you want to be absolutely sure when buying extra virgin olive oil, always read the information on the bottle. Let’s see if it shows the date and place of harvest, if it has a QR code, which helps to track the production chain. A third-party seal, such as the DOP or IGP logo, is usually also a guarantee of authenticity.

Agriculture is also affected by climate change and extreme weather, and because of this, several typical dishes may disappear from our tables.

(Source: Euronews, images: Getty Images)

olive seed | olive | oil | extra virgin | olive

GET ON WITH IT

With these ten fantastic design objects, you can make your home the coolest place

10+1 iconic and beautiful lamps that are guaranteed to brighten up your home

Order the 14th issue of Roadster magazine!

Winter has arrived, and with it came the latest, 14th issue of Roadster magazine. What do we find in it? We will visit the exciting and fascinating places of Greenland by kayak, we will meet one of the world’s most famous couple therapists, Esther Perel, and the South Korean chef made world famous by Netflix, Jeong Kwan, we will take part in the Balkan Rally by motorbike, and we will also talk to menswear maker Milán Kelecsényi. We test what the new AUDI Q8 is like in the Republic of South Africa, and we also talk to Iszató Nisigucsi, the manufacturer of the Rolls Royce of socks. We’ll go all the way to Kenya to see elephants, try out the region’s newest cabin, Kástu, in Őrség, introduce Déryné Bread, the town’s new bakery, test the new electric KIA, and in addition we’ll meet top model Berki Blanka, fashion designer Eszter Áron and with many others. On the other pages of the magazine, we report on the happenings in the sophisticated world of travel, design, fashion, gastronomy, and everything that you can be passionate about in life, at our usual uncompromising standard.

I’ll check it out because I’m interested!