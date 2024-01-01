Countess Eloise ‘can’t wait’ to live abroad anonymously | Backbiting

#Countess #Eloise #wait #live #anonymously #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Jan 01, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Countess Eloise does not find it easy that she is recognized everywhere in the Netherlands. She can’t wait until she lives abroad, she says LINDA.girls.

The daughter of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien is regularly photographed or filmed by people when she appears in public. “I already notice that out of the corner of my eye. When I notice it while going out, I ask: ‘Can’t you take a picture of me now?'” says the countess and influencer.

When she says something about it, people delete the images and apologize, but Eloise still thinks it’s strange. “Because what does someone do with a photo like that, just look at it? It makes me go out less.”

Eloise says she is constantly aware of people who stare at her longer because she has a familiar face. “I would like to get rid of that feeling. I can’t wait to live abroad.” She is especially looking forward to being somewhere where no one knows her.

Eloise will be leaving for New York next year for a six-month internship.

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

Back storyCountess Eloise

Also Read:  Sister Celine Dion says singer no longer has control over muscles | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The beginning of the year will be cloudy with rain and showers, the ČHMÚ has issued a flood warning — ČT24 — Czech Television
The beginning of the year will be cloudy with rain and showers, the ČHMÚ has issued a flood warning — ČT24 — Czech Television
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Monday news summary
Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Monday news summary
Posted on
Electric used cars depreciated more than 30,000 euros in no time
Electric used cars depreciated more than 30,000 euros in no time
Posted on
History Today: Giuseppe Piazzi Discovers Ceres, a Dwarf Planet Allegedly Inhabited
History Today: Giuseppe Piazzi Discovers Ceres, a Dwarf Planet Allegedly Inhabited
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News