Countess Eloise ‘can’t wait’ to live abroad anonymously | Backbiting

#Countess #Eloise #wait #live #anonymously #Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 01, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Countess Eloise does not find it easy that she is recognized everywhere in the Netherlands. She can’t wait until she lives abroad, she says LINDA.girls.

The daughter of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien is regularly photographed or filmed by people when she appears in public. “I already notice that out of the corner of my eye. When I notice it while going out, I ask: ‘Can’t you take a picture of me now?'” says the countess and influencer.

When she says something about it, people delete the images and apologize, but Eloise still thinks it’s strange. “Because what does someone do with a photo like that, just look at it? It makes me go out less.”

Eloise says she is constantly aware of people who stare at her longer because she has a familiar face. “I would like to get rid of that feeling. I can’t wait to live abroad.” She is especially looking forward to being somewhere where no one knows her.

Eloise will be leaving for New York next year for a six-month internship.

Image: NL Image

Back storyCountess Eloise