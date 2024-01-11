countless plastic pellets were lying on the beaches, a state of emergency was declared

The regions of Asturias and Galicia can now ask the central government for help to clean up their beaches, La Voz de Galicia newspaper reported.

Plastic parts for various goods are made from white, lens-sized granules. They ended up at sea when several containers containing about 25 tons of pellets fell from a cargo ship during a storm in December.

The pellets were packed in plastic bags, which were torn at sea.

Danish shipping giant Maersk has confirmed that the chartered vessel Toconao on December 8. lost six Maersk containers off the coast of Galicia en route to Rotterdam.

The incident was immediately reported to the Spanish and Portuguese coastguards, a Maersk spokesman said.

The ship’s owners hired specialist companies to help remove the pellets. Many volunteers have been working on the beaches for several days, cleaning the coasts with brooms, rakes, shovels and household sieves. Environmentalists have warned that plastic can enter the food chain for humans and animals.

