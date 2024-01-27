“Country is at maximum alert level 2 due to cholera epidemic in Zambia and DRC”

The country is at maximum alert level 2 due to the cholera epidemic that neighboring countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, are experiencing.

The information was released this Tuesday, 23rd, at a press conference, by the Director of Public Health, adding that Angola has not registered, to date, any cases of cholera.

Helga Freitas said that the greatest concern concerns Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the exponential increase in cases.

The person responsible warns the population about the care they need to take with water and food preparation, in order to avoid contamination.

Angola has doubled epidemiological security on the common borders between the DRC and Zambia, due to the cholera outbreak recorded in these neighboring countries since last October.

The Provincial Secretary of Health in Cabinda, Ruben Buco, said that at this time strategies are being created in Cabinda so that there are no cases in the country.

Remember that health sector professionals in provinces bordering Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo recently began preventive training to contain a possible cholera outbreak in the country.

In Lunda Norte, the province’s reference health units were reinforced with pharmaceuticals and technical equipment to respond to possible cases.

“The technical and human conditions are being prepared to ensure the operation of the field hospital, which is now transformed into a public health emergency unit”, informed the spokesperson for the Multisectoral Commission to combat cholera, Yarslava Cango.