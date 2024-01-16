Courcelles is continuing its digital transition by offering citizens a new website as well as a new e-counter!

One more step towards digital for the municipality of Courcelles, which continues its momentum by offering a new website, intuitive, accessible, ecological and equipped with a new e-counter with the aim of facilitating administrative procedures and access to clear information.

This new modern, innovative, secure and responsive website is suitable for all media! Designed for use on smartphones, tablets and computers, it is developed in PWA (Progressive Web App), which allows it to be added to the home screen of user devices such as mobile applications.

Citizens can now obtain clear information, quickly and intuitively!

The solution implemented takes digital accessibility into account by offering content in different forms: with appropriate colorimetry (color contrast), appropriate character, in compliance with European standards for digital accessibility.

The site includes a new E-window which allows you to order all useful administrative documents remotely in just a few clicks. A few seconds later, the document will be downloadable and sent by email, all in just a few clicks and almost instantly!

All the documents offered by the E-window remain, of course, available in the traditional manner from the various services.

