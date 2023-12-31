COURSE POLL – The first measurement for the new right-wing alliance. Big problems for PNL

#POLL #measurement #rightwing #alliance #Big #problems #PNL

An Omnibus Course survey measures voting intention for the European Parliament elections, which will take place on June 9. In the survey, the new Alliance formed by USR, PMP and Forța Dreptei was measured for the first time. According to this poll, the 3 parties could get 15%, if the European Parliament elections were held next Sunday.

In the first place in Romanians’ preferences is the PSD, which would obtain 31%, if the European Parliament elections were held next Sunday. The percentage became all the more important as Marcel Ciolacu announced that he would resign from the headship of PSD, if the party gets a lower score than 5 years ago or if AUR gets more than PSD. In 2019, PSD obtained 22.5% in the European parliamentary elections.

PNL and AUR are tied and would have a percentage of 19% in electoral preferences. The United Right Alliance, consisting of USR, PMP and Forța Dreptei would get 15%.

A surprise is generated by SOS, the party of Diana Șoșoacă, which would cross the electoral threshold with 5%.

Emotions will be for those from UDMR, who have a score of only 4% and must fight seriously to cross the electoral threshold.

DATA SHEET

Sampling universe: adult population resident in Romania

Sample size: 852 respondents, voters aged 18 and over

Maximum margin of error for the entire sample: +/-3.3% at the 95% confidence level

Data collection method: face-to-face, at respondents’ homes

Completion period: December 26 – 30, 2023