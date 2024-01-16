Courtois not the best goalkeeper at ‘The Best FIFA Football Awards’ (despite help from Tedesco), Messi wins top prize again | Football

#Courtois #goalkeeper #FIFA #Football #Awards #Tedesco #Messi #wins #top #prize #Football

‘The Best FIFA Football Awards’ were presented in London tonight – the equivalent of the Ballon d’Or, so to speak. Lionel Messi took the top prize for the second year in a row, while Thibaut Courtois missed out on the goalkeeper of the year award. However, like Kevin De Bruyne, he made it to the team of the year.

Thibaut Courtois is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, but as the voting period ran from December to August, he was eligible to win the Goalkeeper of the Year award. Then our compatriot had to deal with the Moroccan Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Al Hilal) and especially Ederson, the Brazilian who won the treble with Manchester City last season.

Even the help of national coach Domenico Tedesco – who, despite Courtois’ hair, filled in the number one on his voting form – was of no avail, as Courtois lost out to Ederson. Striking: Romelu Lukaku, as captain of the Red Devils also eligible to vote, only put Courtois at third. ‘Big Rom’ preferred Ederson and André Onana. No second trophy for Courtois after he was already voted goalkeeper of the year in 2018. As a consolation prize, he did make the team of the year, just like Kevin De Bruyne.

The team of the year. © FIFA

The main prize of the evening, the award for the best player of the year, once again went to Lionel Messi. The Argentinian already received an eighth Golden Ball in October, mainly based on the world title he won with Argentina at the end of 2022. However, this could not be charged for this award. Only performances between December 19, 2022 (the day after the World Cup) and August 20, 2023 counted.

After the World Cup, Messi spent the season at PSG, working alongside Mbappé, before his transfer to Inter Miami. Both stars became French champions with the Parisians. Afterwards, Messi also showed some flashes of class at Inter, enough to convince the jury. And enough to trump Erling Haaland – despite a top season including the treble – and Kylian Mbappé. None of the three finalists were present in London.

22:14

Yesterday

Aitana Bonmatí can call herself player of the year

21:57

Yesterday

Top prize again for Messi

Not Erling Haaland, but Lionel Messi can once again call himself player of the year. The Argentinian undoubtedly owes the prize to the world title he won with Argentina in Qatar. Even Haaland’s treble with Manchester City could not compete with that.

21:55

Yesterday

Tedesco put Courtois first, Lukaku not

There may be a difference between Thibaut Courtois and national coach Domenico Tedesco, but the German put Courtois first on his ballot for the goalkeeper of the year trophy.

Romelu Lukaku, who was entitled to vote as captain of the Red Devils, did not do so. He preferred Ederson and André Onana, Courtois followed only third.

21:41

Yesterday

Guilherme Madruga wins the Puskas Award, the prize for the most beautiful goal, for his fantastic bicycle kick

21:23

Yesterday

The fair play trophy goes to the Brazilian national team

21:17

Yesterday

Courtois is not the best goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois is the goalkeeper in the best team of the year, but is… not goalkeeper of the year. That prize goes to Ederson, the Brazilian goalkeeper who won the treble with Manchester City. So no second trophy for Courtois after 2018.

21:10

Yesterday

Mary Earps is the best goalkeeper

21:04

Yesterday

Courtois and De Bruyne in team of the year

We do not yet know whether Thibaut Courtois will be voted goalkeeper of the year, but our compatriot has won his first award. He has made it to the team of the year. “If you can’t do your thing for a while, these recognitions help you come back stronger. Grateful!”

20:59

Yesterday

Sarina Wiegman best female coach

20:44

Yesterday

Guardiola best coach

The first prize of the evening was no surprise. After the treble with Manchester City, Pep Guardiola was a huge favorite for the best coach award and has lived up to that favorite status.

20:29

Yesterday

No Haaland, Messi and Mbappe

The gala is somewhat decapitated, because none of the three nominees for the main prize is present in London. Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have sent their cats.

19:38

Yesterday

Spanish laureate among the women?

Among the women, the Spanish world champions Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona) and Jennifer Hermoso (Tigres UANL) are the biggest contenders, with the Colombian talent Linda Caicedo (18) as the third candidate for the prize. Alexia Putellas has won the prize for the past two years.

19:02

Yesterday

Guardiola best coach?

Who will do something about Pep Guardiola in the election for best coach? With Manchester City, the Spaniard won everything he could win (title, cup, Champions League) and so he is the top favorite to show off the trophy tonight. Luciano Spalletti, who gave Napoli a historic title, and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi are the challengers.

© ANP / EPA

18:54

Yesterday

Courtois nominated for best goalkeeper

Will Thibaut Courtois be crowned best goalkeeper for the second time? Our compatriot is now recovering from a serious knee injury, but since the voting round ran from December to August, he is eligible to win the prize.

Courtois was previously the primus in 2018, last year he was second to world champion Emiliano Martínez. His competitors this time are Ederson (Manchester City) and the Moroccan Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Al Hilal).

© Getty Images

18:48

Yesterday

Will Messi succeed himself?

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland. One of them will soon be crowned the best footballer in the world at the gala of ‘The Best FIFA Football Awards’ in London. Messi can succeed himself, he won the award last year after his world title with Argentina. However, the favorite seems to be Erling Haaland, who won the treble with Manchester City.

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2018: Luka Modric

2019: Lionel Messi

2020: Robert Lewandowski

2021: Robert Lewandowski

2022: Lionel Messi

© AFP

