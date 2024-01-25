Cover your eyes: Porsche Taycan mutilated by headlight thieves in Germany

#Cover #eyes #Porsche #Taycan #mutilated #headlight #thieves #Germany

A car is a strange thing, isn’t it? What other possession do you spend tens of thousands of euros on only to leave it on the street? In some cases, the price tag even exceeds 100,000 euros, such as with a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, for which you have already paid a total of 108,442 euros and 62 cents in standard form… And thieves apparently also know that at Porsche they charge up to the decimal point.

Psychopath with steel scissors

In Düsseldorf, Germany, a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was brutally robbed of its headlights. The images surfaced on a Porsche fan page Reddit to which people react with considerable disgust, and rightly so. For example, if you see the front of a car as a face and the headlights as the eyes, then it seems like a true psychopath was at work here. For example, the thieves cut open the wheel arches on both sides with steel shears to professionally remove the light units — although we are not sure whether “skillfully” is the right word here…

In any case, the psychopath in question is now a few thousand euros richer, because headlights are not cheap at Porsche. With a bit of luck, it concerns the LED matrix headlights with ‘Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus’, an option for which they charge 3,143.58 euros in Stuttgart. If you want to have those headlights retrofitted to your Taycan, you will have to pay 3,529.57 euros for them in the official Porsche shop… More than enough to convince the underworld to cut someone else’s car with scissors. .