Coverage ratios are falling: pension funds are in worse shape than at the beginning of 2023 | Money

Coverage ratios are falling: pension funds are in worse shape than at the beginning of 2023

Amsterdam – Despite the good returns of recent months, pension funds are currently in slightly less good shape than a year ago. This has to do with interest rates, which have been falling for some time.

Pension advisor Aon reported this on Tuesday afternoon. While the total pension assets of funds increased in 2023, the funding ratios – which indicate whether funds have enough money to pay out pensions now and in the future – have nevertheless fallen.

Falling interest rates

This has to do with falling interest rates. These interest rates are used to calculate how expensive a fund’s future obligations are. The higher the interest rate, the cheaper the obligations. But if interest rates fall, the coverage ratio will fall along with it.

Interest rates fell particularly sharply in the last two months of 2023. Partly for this reason, the average coverage ratio of pension funds increased from 117% to 115% in 2023, according to Aon calculations. While funds prospered on the stock market in 2023: against all expectations, shares of developed countries rose by more than 20% in 2023, Aon reports. Stock prices rose sharply, especially in America and Europe.

According to Aon, the average coverage ratio of pension funds is currently 115%. With such a coverage ratio, pension cuts still seem to be a thing of the past and there is also room for indexation. Many pension funds have already increased pensions as of January 1, 2024.

Indexation

However, the question remains whether this will happen in the near future, according to CEO Frank Driessen of Aon Nederland: “We see that, despite the promise of the new system, funds still have to form relatively many buffers.” Before the transition to the new system can be made, there must be an operational reserve, a cost reserve, possibly a solidarity or risk sharing reserve and often also a compensation deposit.

