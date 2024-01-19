Covid-19: a new symptom discovered with the JN.1 variant

#Covid19 #symptom #discovered #JN.1 #variant

The current wave of Covid-19 continues to decline in France. However, a new symptom has been discovered by health professionals. It would be specific to the strain currently in circulation, JN.1.

It has been more than four years since Covid-19 began circulating around the world, but scientific research continues to find out more about the disease. And its variants. According to Public Health France, although viral circulation is decreasing in France, the dominant strain remains JN.1. It represents nearly 70% of cases, according to the latest data dated at the beginning of January 2024.

One more symptom, fewer cases

It is precisely this variant which would cause a very specific symptom. If the effects of Covid-19 are known (fever, cough, breathing difficulties, headaches, aches, fatigue, etc.), this strain could also cause diarrhea, report the media across the Channel, which are based on analyzes from the British Health Agency.

“Almost everyone has been infected or vaccinated, so the virus is under enormous pressure to evade immune responses”, explains to the BBC David Strain, professor at the University of Exeter (United Kingdom). According to him, “the virus has evolved a lot, this causes it to infect different cells”. And therefore produce different effects.

The fact remains that at the epidemiological level, there is no need for concern. According to data from Public Health France, there have never been so few SOS Médecins acts linked to Covid-19 since the start of winter. The number of visits to emergency rooms for Covid-19 is also following a downward trend. Some 1,755 people visited the country between January 8 and 15, compared to 4,505 a week earlier.

I.N