Covid-19 and bronchiolitis are retreating (a little) in La Runion

Good news: the viral circulation of CovidD-19 was decreasing in S51 La Réunion. For the first time after 7 weeks of progression, the positivity rate (TP) was down: 37% vs. 40% the previous week. This drop concerned all age groups except those under 15 years old. In the emergency room, consultations and hospitalizations for Covid-19 reasons were also decreasing, with differences between S51 and S50 of 11% and 13%.

Bronchiolitis, which affects children under 2 years old, was also down very slightly: 73 visits to the emergency room vs. 77 the previous week, 28 hospitalizations vs. 31. Figures that should be taken with a grain of salt because large festive gatherings could well rekindle the fire of the epidemic. Hence the importance of respecting barrier gestures, especially with the most vulnerable people: babies under 1 year old, elderly people, immunocompromised people.

Emergency activity was also decreasing with 3,915 visits recorded in S51 versus 4,385 visits in S50, a drop of 11%. This drop was observed among those under 15 with 999 passages in S51 vs 1,155 passages in S50, i.e. – 14%. Visits to emergency rooms for people aged 65 and over were also decreasing between S50 (n=829) and the S51 (n=762). In community medicine, the number of consultations was also decreasing: 1,430 consultations in S51 compared to 2,968 in S50, a decrease due to the glow of school holidays and end-of-year celebrations. This being said, consultations for acute respiratory infections (IRA) were on the rise in S51 (6.8 % vs 4.5 % and S50) as for gastroenteritis (3.1 % vs 2.8 % and S50).

