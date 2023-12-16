Covid-19 and flu: in Caltanissetta the regional health councilor, representatives of institutions and ASP managers choose to get vaccinated

Yesterday in the Community House of Caltanissetta, on the occasion of theInflu-Day, the day dedicated to promoting flu vaccination, the regional councilor Giovanna Volo, the extraordinary commissioner of the ASP, Alessandro Caltagirone, the health director Luciano Fiorella, the prefect Chiara Armenia and the commissioner Pinuccia Albertina Agnello have chosen to be vaccinated, sending a clear message of responsibility and commitment towards protection of public health.

The authorities underlined the importance of the vaccination booster for the most vulnerable categories, deciding to personally undergo the flu and anti-covid19 vaccination. The managers of the various hospital operating units and healthcare personnel also actively participated in their respective hospital facilities to further spread awareness of the importance of vaccination prevention among citizens.

The Asp of Caltanissetta reminds you that, to protect yourself and prevent the spread of viruses, it is important to follow some simple advice:
-wash your hands regularly
-observe good respiratory hygiene
– isolate yourself in case of respiratory symptoms and/or fever
-avoid contact with eyes, nose and mouth
-limit close contact with sick people

