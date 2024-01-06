COVID-19 has re-emerged, but experts believe the threat is lower

#COVID19 #reemerged #experts #threat

The holidays come and go, and once again, Americans are experiencing an onslaught of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. However, so far, the winter surge in this disease appears to be less deadly than last year and much less so than in 2022, when the omicron variant paralyzed the country.

“There are no indications that make me think we are headed toward a serious new wave,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “So far, we are doing well.”

Still, Rivers noted, there are few masks in sight and only a fraction of the most vulnerable people have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s not too late,” Rivers added. “We have not yet reached the peak of COVID-19 and once we do, we will have to go through the decline.” That gives us enough time for the vaccine to provide some protection.

Federal officials are relying on limited data to measure this year’s spread. After the end of the public health emergency in May, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stopped recording the number of covid infections. Now, the agency only has partial access to states’ information regarding vaccination rates.

However, trends in wastewater data, positive tests, emergency room visits, hospitalization rates and deaths point to an increase in infections in all regions of the United States, according to the CDC. These patterns have caused many hospitals to reinstate mandatory mask protocols after initially refusing to do so this fall.

As in previous years, numbers have continued to rise throughout the winter and are expected to rise even further following holiday travel and gatherings.

Many of the infections are caused by a new variant, JN.1, which has spread rapidly around the world in recent weeks. “I think there’s no question that it’s helping to drive, quite substantially, this winter wave,” said Katelyn Jetelina, a public health expert and author of a widely read newsletter, Your Local Epidemiologist.

“Unfortunately, it’s coming at the same time that we’re expanding our social interactions because of the holidays,” Jetelina said, “so there’s kind of a perfect storm going on right now.”

Some scientists have pointed to rising virus levels in wastewater samples as an indicator that infections are as high this year as they were at this time last year. But Rivers urged caution in interpreting wastewater data as an indicator of infections, saying hospitalizations were a more reliable metric.

In the week ending Dec. 23, hospitalizations increased nearly 17 percent from the previous week. There were about 29,000 new hospital admissions, compared to 39,000 in the same week last year and 61,000 in 2021.

Weekly hospitalizations, meanwhile, are rising more slowly than in previous years, Rivers said.

COVID-19 continues to claim at least 1,200 lives per week, but that number is about a third of what it was this time last year and an eighth of what it was in 2021.

“We are in a time of great increase in infections, but what is truly interesting is that hospitalizations have become and continue to be quite unrelated to infections,” said Jetelina.

He added that what worried him most was that hospitals would succumb to the weight of several epidemics at the same time. Even in the years before the pandemic, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreaks strained hospitals; Now, rising rates of COVID-19 overlap with both diseases, increasing the burden.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 7.1 million illnesses, 73,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from the flu so far this season.

While Covid tends to be mild in children and young adults, influenza and RSV are riskier for young children and older adults. All three diseases are especially dangerous for infants.

Emergency department visits for Covid are more common among infants and older adults. Although RSV has stabilized in some parts of the country, hospitalization rates remain high among young children and older adults.

The JN.1 variant accounts for nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, nearly six times the prevalence just a month ago. The variant has a mutation that gives it a greater ability to evade immunity than its predecessor, BA.2.86, whose spread was limited.

In fact, JN.1 may be less contagious than previous variants, but its capacity for immune evasion, together with the disappearance of preventive measures such as the use of masks, explains its exponential growth around the world, according to Abraar Karan, a doctor infectious disease specialist and postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University.

Still, the JN.1 variant does not appear to cause more severe disease than previous variants, and current vaccines, tests and treatments work well against all circulating variants.

Experts urged all Americans (including those not at high risk for severe illness) to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines, wear masks and air purifiers to prevent infection, get tested and treated, and stay safe. at home if they get sick.

Even those who do not become seriously ill are at risk of long-term complications with each new viral infection, the researchers said.

“To tell the truth, I’m not at high risk: I’m young and I’m vaccinated,” Rivers said. “But I continue to take personal precautions because I don’t want to deal with that disorder or the risk that I could develop a long-term illness.”

But few Americans follow that advice. As of December 23, only 19 percent of adults had received the latest Covid vaccine, and about 44 percent had opted for the annual flu vaccine. Only 17 percent of adults over 60 had received the RSV vaccine.

Even among people 75 and older, who are most at risk for contracting Covid, only one in three have received the latest vaccine, according to the CDC.

Many people don’t know that there are vaccines that protect against the newer variants, or that they should get vaccinated even if they are not at high risk, said Gigi Gronvall, a biosafety expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Although the Covid vaccine does not prevent infection, it can shorten the duration and severity of the disease, and minimize the risk of long-term symptoms, such as brain fog, fatigue, movement problems and dizziness, which together are known as like persistent covid.

“I’m sure there are also a lot of people actively hostile to the idea, but most of the people I meet barely know anything about it,” Gronvall says.

The limited availability of vaccines, especially for children and older adults, has also limited vaccination rates.

Gronvall had a difficult time finding a Covid vaccine for her teenage son. Jetelina has not yet found one for her young children. She said her grandparents, both in their 90s, also had “an incredibly difficult time.”

One of them is in a nursing home and has not yet been vaccinated because she happened to be sick the only day vaccines were offered.

Many nursing home residents and staff members remain unvaccinated because staff don’t understand the benefits, said Karan, who has worked with nursing homes in Los Angeles County.

Financial incentives can improve vaccine coverage, but lack of awareness about their benefits “is a major problem,” he said.

Experts also urged people with symptoms to get tested and seek antiviral medications — Tamiflu for influenza and Paxlovid for COVID-19 — especially if they are at high risk for complications.

Paxlovid remains available free to most people, but many patients and even doctors avoid it due to the mistaken belief that it causes COVID-19 symptoms to return, experts say. Recent studies found no relationship between antiviral drugs and the return of symptoms.

“For many viruses, including influenza, we know that early use of antivirals is going to be beneficial,” Karan said. “If you quickly stop the virus from replicating, you have less immune dysregulation thereafter.”

