Covid-19: Health authorities endorse the use of the Patria vaccine for emergency cases

#Covid19 #Health #authorities #endorse #Patria #vaccine #emergency #cases

The Mexican Patria vaccine received the endorsement of the New Molecules Committee (CMN) this Friday. This favorable opinion from experts is the first step for the formula to be authorized – although the Government has considered it “ready” on numerous occasions since the pandemic – and can be sold in pharmacies as a booster against covid-19. The Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) has announced that the injection from the Avi-Mex laboratory can only be inoculated to those over 18 years of age in emergency cases.

The long-awaited Mexican vaccine that the Government declared ready in May of last year will still not be able to be applied, although its use is increasingly closer. “The favorable opinion is the first step in the authorization process for emergency use,” Cofepris stated in its statement. The doses have been tested with volunteer patients.

The biologists’ evaluations compare the formula with that of other vaccines that served as a booster in the last public vaccination campaign, the Cuban Abdala and the Russian Sputnik. “Patria showed effectiveness equivalent to that of other biologicals that are already applied among the population,” the health authorities have published. Several experts have warned that these three drugs do not protect against new variants of covid-19.

Cofepris has valued Patria because its cold chain is less complex than that of other vaccines. “The biological analyzed could help with the universal application and access of vaccines for the entire population of the country, as it would make it possible to reach the most remote areas, since it requires a cold chain of two to eight degrees Celsius,” he celebrated. Pfizer doses, considered the most up-to-date, require a constant temperature of -70 degrees Celsius.

Despite the announcement, Patria could take a while to arrive. And if used, it should also undergo a lengthy evaluation process to determine its effectiveness. “The experts emphasized that there must be a strict pharmacovigilance scheme to know the long-term safety profile,” the authorities have warned. The vaccine, which has been announced as “ready” numerous times since the 2020 pandemic, will first need to “successfully complete all stages.”

The last major advance regarding reinforcements against covid-19 was the marketing permission for brands such as Pfizer and Moderna in Mexican pharmacies. On December 20, medicine stores had long lines to acquire doses of these updated vaccines against the new strains of covid-19.

