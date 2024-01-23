Covid-19: Health recommended reinforcing vaccination due to the increase in cases

#Covid19 #Health #recommended #reinforcing #vaccination #due #increase #cases

The portfolio headed by Mario Russo stressed the importance of keeping the application of booster doses of the vaccine up to date, especially in the case of people over 50 years of age and those with risk conditions.

Monday, January 22, 2024

The Ministry of Health of the Nation recommended this Sunday, January 21, to reinforce vaccination against Covid-19, due to the increase in the number of cases registered in recent weeks in Argentina. The portfolio that leads Mario Russo He stressed the importance of keeping the application of booster doses of the vaccine updated, especially in the case of people over 50 years of age and those with risk conditions.

The Ministry recalled in a statement that, beyond the fact that people can count on the complete primary scheme, the strategy to reinforce vaccines against coronavirus “is essential to maintain adequate protection in order to prevent complications, hospitalizations and deaths from this disease“.

Covid: a report details the adverse effects of the vaccines applied in the country

According to the latest national epidemiological bulletin number 687, in Epidemiological Week two of January “2,583 confirmed cases and 3 deaths with Covid-19” were registered.

“Given the current context, it is strongly recommended that those who are within groups at high risk of developing severe forms of the disease (…) receive a booster dose against Covid-19 if six months have passed since the last dose administered, regardless of the number of boosters previously received,” the ministry said.

On that list are located the over 50 years old, pregnant people (in any trimester of pregnancy) and people six months or older with immunocompromise.

The Ministry headed by Mario Russo indicated that “all jurisdictions have sufficient doses”

People under 50 years of age with comorbidities that do not affect the immune system (chronic diseases and obesity) and people at highest risk of exposure (health personnel and strategic function) are included in the intermediate risk group of developing serious forms of coronavirus infection, indicated the Ministry. “In these cases, the recommendation is that, if they have already received a booster in the last six months, they remember the importance of receive an annual booster“added the portfolio.

For people considered with low risk of complications, that is, those under 50 years of age without comorbidities, it is recommended that the booster vaccination against Covid-19 be annual. “It is important to remember that all jurisdictions have sufficient doses to complete vaccination schedules and apply the corresponding boosters. At the same time, People can attend vaccination centers spontaneously to receive their dose“said the official statement.

Prepaid: in the midst of the crisis, the Superintendency of Health Services announced the deregistration of a company

At the beginning of January, the country’s total coverage with the first dose was 93.6%with low coverage in children under three years of age, and 100% in people over 50. The total coverage of the complete primary regimen (two doses or a single dose as appropriate) was 82.4%, and 91% in people over the age of three. 18 years.

The total population that received the first reinforcement was 49.6%, being around 75% in those over 50 years of age. As for the second reinforcementthe population over 50 has coverage greater than 40%, and close to 45% when those over 60 years of age are considered.

The Government made it official that it will cancel 27,208 social plans, due to various “inconsistencies”

Measures for the prevention of acute respiratory infections:

Adequate ventilation of the environments.

Frequent and adequate hand washing.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing; wash your hands immediately.

Throw disposable tissues in the trash immediately after using them.

Do not share personal items such as glasses, cutlery and utensils.

Maintain complete vaccination schedules, according to national recommendations.

ML/ff