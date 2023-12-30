Covid-19 in Peru: positivity went from 5% to 35% in one month due to new variant JN.1 omicron strain bivant vaccinations | Covid-19 | Vaccination centers | Variant Jn1 | Minsa | Vaccination | Bivalent | PERU

#Covid19 #Peru #positivity #month #due #variant #JN.1 #omicron #strain #bivant #vaccinations #Covid19 #Vaccination #centers #Variant #Jn1 #Minsa #Vaccination #Bivalent #PERU

Covid-19 continues to mutate and give rise to variants that continue to spread. Cases of a new coronavirus variant called JN.1 by the World Health Organization (WHO) have been increasing rapidly in 43 countries. In Peru, the first case was detected on November 14 and now there are 12. For this reason, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) recommended that all citizens complete the vaccination schedule against this virus, especially with the bivalent vaccine.

JN.1 is a descendant of the BA.2.86 variant, known colloquially as Pirola, which comes from the omicron variant. It was classified as a “variant of concern” by the WHO on December 18 due to its rapid increase in cases worldwide. However, there is no evidence that it causes more severe disease or higher mortality compared to other variants.

Through genomic surveillance of Covid-19, the Minsa has identified 12 cases of the JN.1 variant nationwide: 10 in Lima, 1 in Callao 1 and in the San Martín region. The cases correspond to people between 23 and 58 years of age, who are stable so far.

Roger Araujo Castillo, infectious disease doctor at the National Institute of Health (INS), explained to El Comercio that the first case of the JN.1 variant in the country was detected on November 14, a date that corresponds to epidemiological week 46 of the year. In the same week, coronavirus positivity in Peru – that is, the percentage of people with symptoms who obtain a positive result after a Covid test – was 5% and there were 1,458 cases of the virus, according to Minsa data. A month later, in week 50, positivity rose to 35% and cases increased to 3,314.

Covid-19 positivity went from 5% to 35% in just one month.

For this reason, Araujo explains that the presence of JN.1 in the country has contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases. “This has been enhanced due to the greater contact between people and the crowds that occur during the holiday season,” he added.

Regarding the symptoms of JN.1, Leslie Soto, an infectious disease doctor, mentioned to this newspaper that these can be confused with a common flu. He explained that it can cause increased nasal congestion, sore throat, fever, headache and muscle aches. Roger Araujo added that, since this new variant is a descendant of Ómicron, it can cause similar symptoms such as clogged ears and a runny nose.

In addition, he added that a small percentage of infected people, especially those who belong to risk groups, may develop pneumonia or loss of taste and smell. “In these cases, the person must immediately go to a health center,” stated the INS representative.

Bivalent vaccine: the best protection against JN.1

The Minsa recommended that the population conclude the vaccination schedule against Covid-19, especially with the reinforcement of the bivalent vaccine, since this includes protection against the Ómicron lineages, such as the JN.1 variant.

“The Minsa must insist on informing the population that the only vaccine that protects against Ómicron and its descendants is the bivalent vaccine. Everyone should receive it, whether or not they have the four booster doses. Vaccination is the only method that prevents complications and mortality from Covid-19 cases,” says Leslie Soto.

According to the Reunis portal of the Minsa, only 22% of the population over 18 years of age has the bivalent vaccine: 2,666,149 people. Consequently, Soto recommended that the Minsa expand the hours and locations of the vaccinations.

Regarding other protective measures, Roger Araujo recommended using masks for people who present symptoms of Covid-19, avoiding crowds, ensuring good ventilation in closed spaces and washing hands with soap and water.

Vaccination will continue on December 31 and January 1

On the other hand, some of the main vaccination points against Covid-19 in Lima will be open on December 30 and 31, and on January 1 at different times.

These are located in Lima Center (Campo de Marte and la Videna); Lima Norte (Sinchi Roca zonal park, Mayta Cápac zonal park, Puente Piedra sports complex, Mega Plaza and the Fevacel market); and Lima Este (San Juan de Lurigancho Hospital, IPD Bayóvar sports complex, and the Tambo Viejo, San Fernando, Miguel Grau and Santa Anita maternal and child centers).

To find out other vaccination centers and schedules you can click here.