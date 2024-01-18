Covid-19: scheme for application of the adapted monovalent vaccine approved | News

#Covid19 #scheme #application #adapted #monovalent #vaccine #approved #News

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) approved the vaccination scheme against covid-19 with the adapted monovalent vaccine (Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5), aimed at risk groups, according to a rule published tonight in the extraordinary edition of the official newspaper El Peruano . The ministerial resolution No. 033-2024/MINSAwhich modifies the previous technical health standard that establishes vaccination against covid-19, specifies the target population that will receive the monovalent vaccine adapted in Peru and is indicated below:

-Older adult population aged 60 or over.

-Health personnel.

-Pregnant women (from 12 weeks of gestation).

-Patients with chronic illness.

The population that makes up these risk groups will receive a dose of the adapted monovalent vaccine two months after the last dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

The standard indicates that, currently, the vaccine against covid-19, Monovalent Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5, is available for the risk group. Pediatric presentation (5 to 11 years) and Adult (12 years and older).

It clarifies that these vaccines may vary over time, according to scientific advances, availability and circulating variants in the prioritized population.

Published: 1/17/2024