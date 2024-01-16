Covid: a significant new symptom caused by the contagious JN.1 variant now in the majority in France

#Covid #significant #symptom #caused #contagious #JN.1 #variant #majority #France

The new Omicron sub-variant, JN.1 or “Juno” which has been plaguing France for several weeks represents almost 70% of infections in January.

The Public Health France bulletin dated January 10 states that “the dynamic of increase in the BA.2.86 variant continues and it is carried mainly by JN.1. The JN.1 sublineage, also called “Juno” has therefore become the majority variant in mainland France: it represented around 67-70% of the interpretable sequences in the Flash surveys carried out in December.

Rapid spread

Appearing last August particularly in France, according to the WHO, the JN.1 variant spread quickly throughout the rest of the world.

This strain is believed to be extremely contagious due to the fact that it has an additional mutation in the spike protein. But an infection with this strain would not cause serious cases despite its contagiousness.

Symptoms

Like other Covid variants, JN.1 or “Juno” is recognizable by several symptoms. But it is determined by a screening test easily.

Certain symptoms are common with infections with other winter viruses, such as fatiguethe feverthe stuffy nosethe cough and the headache. It also causes difficulty breathing, muscle pain and loss of taste and smell.

And according to the British Health Agency, the NHS, it would also cause diarrhea. Which would be a significant new symptom of this variant.

The JN.1 variant is a sub-variant of the Pirola strain, which caused unusual symptoms: skin rashes, ulcers, reddened eyes and swelling of the mucous membranes.

The importance of getting tested and protecting yourself

If you have symptoms, it is advisable to get tested to avoid contaminating those around you. Barrier gestures are essential to avoid being infected.