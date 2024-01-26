#Covid #confirmation #side #effects #messenger #RNA #vaccines #menstrual #cycle

Covid: confirmation of the side effects of messenger RNA vaccines on the menstrual cycle © Adobe stock

A French study has just confirmed the link between RNA vaccines and menstrual disorders. In some cases, the vaccine has triggered heavy bleeding requiring hospitalization…

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines

The French study by Epi-Phare confirmed the link between first injection of a vaccine with messenger RNA against Covid and menstrual disorders. “The aim was to quantify the association between vaccination against Covid-19 and the occurrence of heavy menstrual bleeding having been treated in hospital,” write the authors.

How many women were hospitalized?

French researchers point out that “ all cases of women 15-50 year olds diagnosed with heavy menstrual bleeding in hospital (day hospitalization or with overnight accommodation) between May 12, 2021 and August 31, 2022 have been identified in the National Health Data System. In total, over this period, 4,610 women were hospitalized. The average age is 39,3 ans. More than 70% were vaccinated against Covid for the first time.

These side effects remain rare

THE heavy bleeding observed appear between one and three months later the first RNA vaccine against Covid. “The link between hospitalization and a booster dose was not found” specify the researchers. THE menstrual disorders as side effects remain rare: 8 cases in 1 million.