Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are declining in Luxembourg

#Covid #flu #respiratory #syncytial #virus #declining #Luxembourg

Even if it is still a little early to say, the peak of the Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus epidemics may have been passed in the Grand Duchy. In its weekly retrospective, covering the week of December 25 to 31, the Ministry of Health indicates that the main acute respiratory infections are decreasing in our country.

The number of people positive for Covid fell by 51% in one week, from 686 to 338. The positivity rate is also decreasing (20% compared to 26% the previous week). This drop is “probably linked to departures during the end-of-year holidays. A similar drop was noted in 2022 during the end-of-year holidays,” explains the ministry press release.

Reported flu cases are also decreasing (-16%), with 332 cases listed compared to 375 the previous week. Finally, the circulation of respiratory syncytial virus also seems to be slowing down. 77 cases were recorded between December 25 and 31, a decrease of 45% compared to the previous week (141).

Also Read:  Villefranche-de-Rouergue. A conference on “music and its brain”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Four people swept away by flood
Four people swept away by flood
Posted on
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
Posted on
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
Posted on
New Russian tanks appeared in Zaporizhia. They provide “good quality sound”
New Russian tanks appeared in Zaporizhia. They provide “good quality sound”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News