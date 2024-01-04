Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are declining in Luxembourg

#Covid #flu #respiratory #syncytial #virus #declining #Luxembourg

Even if it is still a little early to say, the peak of the Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus epidemics may have been passed in the Grand Duchy. In its weekly retrospective, covering the week of December 25 to 31, the Ministry of Health indicates that the main acute respiratory infections are decreasing in our country.

The number of people positive for Covid fell by 51% in one week, from 686 to 338. The positivity rate is also decreasing (20% compared to 26% the previous week). This drop is “probably linked to departures during the end-of-year holidays. A similar drop was noted in 2022 during the end-of-year holidays,” explains the ministry press release.

Reported flu cases are also decreasing (-16%), with 332 cases listed compared to 375 the previous week. Finally, the circulation of respiratory syncytial virus also seems to be slowing down. 77 cases were recorded between December 25 and 31, a decrease of 45% compared to the previous week (141).