Covid, flu or cold? Symptoms, how to distinguish them, protect yourself and treat them. The guide

#Covid #flu #cold #Symptoms #distinguish #protect #treat #guide

Covid, flu or cold. What are the symptoms that can distinguish them? How to behave? What treatments? What precautions to protect yourself? Questions that also arise (and perhaps above all) during these festive days when it is easier to come into contact with other people.

Covid: first vaccination open day begins in Rome

Both the flu and Covid are contagious respiratory diseases but caused by different viruses. To be sure that it is one or the other, the only way is to use a swab, while colds have more marked differences in symptoms and general characteristics. It is possible to trace a series of common symptoms and other more specific ones specific to the different pathologies, identifying which treatment methods are recommended depending on the case, also focusing on why antibiotics are strongly discouraged for the treatment of flu and other infections of viral origin.

Differences

In the article “Coronavirus symptoms: how to tell if you have a common cold, flu or Covid” the Guardian delves into the topic, explaining that the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever – which usually exceeds 37.8°C – a cough persistent (usually dry) and a loss of taste and/or smell. It is also very common to perceive symptoms such as fatigue, pain, sore throat, headache and shortness of breath, while diarrhea and nasal congestion seem to be rarer in Covid cases.

In the case of the flu, it is very common to experience fever, dry cough, aches, headaches and tiredness. Nasal congestion or sore throat may occur, and diarrhea may sometimes occur, although often in children. Generally there is no sneezing or shortness of breath.

As for the common cold, the most typical symptoms include sneezing, nasal congestion, bone pain and sore throat. It is quite common to experience a mild cough and general tiredness, but it is rare to have fever, diarrhea, or persistent headache.