Covid, if I get vaccinated today when will I be immune? Key questions and answers (also about dinner)

#Covid #vaccinated #today #immune #Key #questions #answers #dinner

And contagion Covid continue to grow so much so that vaccine administrations in Italy have started to increase again. As of December 21, the doses were one million and 721,365 as reported by the dashboard available on the Ministry of Health website. All in conjunction with the increase in infections which recorded a + 10% in the last week. Furthermore, for the first time, vaccines are available to protect against Covid-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as Rsv. Right away key questions and answers about Covid.

Covid, how many cases are there? Infections growing by 10% compared to a week ago

Are Covid and the new variant dangerous?

The problem is the new JN.1 variant. The combination of this subvariant, low vaccination rates and an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations could lead to a rather serious wave. “Vaccination – recommends the US CDC – remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the serious outcomes of viral respiratory diseases”. Vaccines can help reduce the strain on hospitals caused by too many patients.

Covid, the new symptoms affecting the intestine of the JN.1 variant. «This is how the virus bypasses hybrid immunity»

Covid, is Christmas scary?

As we approach Christmas, vaccinations will play an important role in preventing the spread of the virus. It must be said, however, that those who are not vaccinated will not have any coverage at Christmas and in the following days. There will be around one million Italians who will spend the holidays in bed or dealing with seasonal ailments. Thus the virologist of the University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco: «For everyone the recommendation is not to be heroes, do not fill yourself with drugs until the symptoms are eliminated just to participate in dinner tables and family gatherings because you are hurting yourself and above all others» . As for treatment for those who have already contracted the virus, Pregliasco first and foremost recommends «rest as much as possible, and only for the frail, where indicated, the addition of the oral antiviral Paxlovid. For others – he explains – you can take anti-inflammatory or antitussive drugs as long as you self-medicate responsibly. Absolute no to the self-prescribed antibiotic”, warns the virologist, “and always respecting the prescribed dosages to attenuate the symptoms without eliminating them, because – he explains – these drugs modulate the inflammatory response: if we eliminate the symptoms we play the game of the virus, in the meantime because , stuffed with medicines, we do everything we shouldn’t do”, that is, we participate in the Christmas conviviality “which puts us and others at risk. Let us also remember that fever itself is a positive symptom of the body, as an immune response to attack the virus.

Covid, Rocca «Vaccination is an act of absolute responsibility»

What happens if I get vaccinated today, Saturday 23 December?

If you get vaccinated today, full immunity won’t officially come into effect until January 5th. It must also be said, however, that coverage varies from individual to individual. “Since most people have already been previously vaccinated or have been infected, the immune system does not need that long before it starts generating antibodies,” emphasizes Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist at the University of California at San Francisco. If you have some immunity to Covid-19 and decide to get the vaccine now, experts say you could be protected in time for New Year’s Eve. Protection against Covid, all world experts observe, is however strongest approximately three to six months after vaccination.

Covid in Italy, Rt and incidence slightly increasing but hospitalizations remain stable. La Capua: «Yes to masks»

What precautions can be taken against Covid?

Without the help of the vaccine, it is essential to wear a high-quality mask – such as an N95 – in crowded places. The use of a mask is essential in areas with limited ventilation and air flow, such as (for example) airport boarding areas where passengers wait standing. The rule applies to closed environments such as doctors’ offices. “If you have mild symptoms, wearing a mask prevents other people from catching what you have, even if it’s a common cold,” Chin-Hong points out. It may also be useful to keep a protective mask in your pocket, bag or backpack, to have it available at the last minute.

Covid, do you need a swab before Christmas? What to do in case of symptoms?

Covid, do I have to go to the emergency room in case of infection?

The doctors’ recommendation is to treat Covid at home if you do not have particularly serious cases. Worth highlighting is the intervention on social media by Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa. «I recommend that citizens in the coming holidays come to the emergency room and hospital only for emergency room and hospital situations. The majority of seasonal respiratory infections, including Covid and flu, are best treated at home.”

Covid, what rules for Christmas dinner and lunch?

«We must protect the fragile both with vaccination and with individual protection systems: if you have any symptoms, cough or cold, you must avoid exposing the elderly. If I have to go to visit my grandparents I use a mask. We can have our Christmas dinner but using common sense. It will certainly be a peaceful Christmas if we put these few measures into practice.” Thus the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia.

Read the full article

on Il Messaggero