COVID JN.1 has mutated the spines Keep an eye on the evil Warning of a new epidemic coming

COVID JN.1, a new subspecies of Omicron It is about to become the main strain of Covid in Thailand. After the outbreak in many countries around the world, especially the United States. And now COVID JN.1 has mutations in the thorn area from 1 position to 2 positions in the recent past. This makes the virus better able to attach to the surface of cells in the human body. To evade antibodies The human immune system from vaccination or natural infection captures and destroys viruses.

It is a warning to the world. Including Thai people, prepare to face it from now on. and now the Medical Genome Center Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital Mahidol University has cooperated with the virology laboratory We are monitoring the JN.1 strain of COVID among infected people in Thailand. Later, the world began to see more mutations in the thorny part of COVID JN.1, and a new wave of outbreaks will soon replace Omicron XBB and EG.5.1, which have decreased in numbers.

COVID JN.1 keeps mutating like “omicron soup”

The entry of COVID JN.1 into Thailand, although the mutation has not yet been found. But you shouldn’t be careless. Ask everyone to put up their guard. And wash your hands regularly and eat hot, medium-sized spoons regularly. from the warning of “Prof. Emeritus Dr. Wasan Chandrathit” Head of the Medical Genome Center Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital Mahidol University Because from genetic decoding, it was found that COVID JN.1 has not reduced mutations. It is like “omicron soup” with all the subspecies, including JN.1.4, JN.1.2, JN.1.6.1, JN. 1.11, JN.6, JN.7, JN.8 and others follow, especially Covid JN.1 is 1 of many.

In 2024, it is expected that Covid will enter the JN era, being a descendant of Omicron. There are 1, 2, 3, 4, and many more generations coming out to survive the Covid virus. It will cause people to become infected faster and faster. But the intensity doesn’t appear like the original omicron. which the World Health Organization Prepare the name “Pi” in Greek letters. Next to Omicron If the strain becomes more violent and let scientists name other “nicknames” before deciding what to call them. If more people die There is more violence. Will change the name immediately, expected to be named “Pi”

in decoding the COVID JN.1 genetics of the Medical Genome Center in collaboration with the virology laboratory Ramathibodi Hospital Samples are sent in from PCR to determine if they are positive or negative, and genetic material is sent for genetic decoding. There are now a lot of them. It might take a period of 15 days or a month to see COVID mutations. And the genetic code tells where the mutation has occurred. And is there violence or not? Including testing for the Covid virus in untreated waste water. Just like they do all over the world.

JN.1 mutated the spine from 1 to 2 positions.

If more viruses are found in sewage It is a warning that in the next 2-3 weeks there will be an outbreak that will spread to more people. More people will go to the hospital. If sewage is not inspected, it will be inspected by ATK, the National Health Insurance hospital network or NHSO. The collected data has been sent to you. which admits that it is very difficult to obtain genetic material It’s like being in the dark, like the rest of the world, because most people test ATK at home.

“We have to go to the area and check for viruses in sewage because it’s easier. The Genome Center used to do this for a time and then stopped. Until now, there is no plan to continue because there is no urgent need. You have to wait to collect a sample from ATK only, but the ATK liquid destroys genetic material, so you have to get PCR from government and private hospitals. Let’s decode the monthly code. Do as much as you can Look at COVID outbreak trends. But Thailand is quite lucky that it is still the same strain. There are very few JN.1 strains, unlike around the world. More than 60 percent of the outbreak has already occurred.”

From the assessment, it is understood that the JN.1 strain of Covid can last for 1 month and in parts of Thailand The JN.1 strain of COVID may have crossed over and found another one that has mutated instead. It may be another JN, not COVID JN.1. We ask Thai people to maintain preventive measures. You must set up your card at all times. In addition, Thai people have been vaccinated with various types of COVID vaccines, including inactivated vaccines. Viral vectors and mRNA are highly immunogenic. But you have to be careful. Because now COVID JN.1 has spread throughout the world, with the number 2 people infected after the original strain of Omicron. Even though the death rate is lower than the Delta strain of COVID, you must be careful.

Because Covid JN.1 has mutated around the spines from 1 position to 2 positions in order to use the spines to stick to the cell surface, trying to evade human immunity which is antibodies to enter the body. It is the ability of viruses to survive to increase in number. There are continuous mutations from JN.1 to JN.2 to JN.3 and many others. It’s like humans are bombarding themselves with developing new vaccines. And the virus continues to evolve.

Warning: 3-5 years to deal with new epidemics from global warming

In the future, mankind will have to face new epidemics. And from the World Economic Forum meeting, the possibility of an outbreak of Disease X has been considered. There will definitely be an outbreak. It has a serious impact on humanity. Must prepare to deal with It is likely to occur in the next 3 to 5 years. It is a contagious disease of unknown cause. Make the Genome Center You must prepare tools to check the genetic decoding of what type of disease it is.

“It may be a new strain of COVID that has the original strain mixed in. It may be worse than Covid. Until the World Health Organization Vaccines must be prepared to support them. Trying to make third world countries have the capacity to create mRNA vaccines, while Thailand is on the right track in making a variety of vaccines. Because epidemics are caused by global warming, disease carriers can spread more easily. and today’s society is concentrated become an urban society People living together in a condo. will be more easily infected We must be careful of unknown epidemics in the future.”