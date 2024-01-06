Covid on the decline and the flu on the rise • TNTV Tahiti Nui Télévision

#Covid #decline #flu #rise #TNTV #Tahiti #Nui #Télévision

Covid is still circulating in Fenua, but the number of cases and hospitalizations is decreasing. A first death linked to the virus was nevertheless recorded, indicates the health monitoring office in its latest bulletin. This is a person over 80 years old with comorbidities and who was hospitalized in week 51 (week of December 18).

27 new Covid cases (92% the Omicron JN.1 variant) were confirmed for 128 test results reported during week 52 (December 25) with only two people hospitalized. No time in intensive care has been declared. No cases have been reported in the Austral Islands and the Marquesas Islands.

Ongoing flu epidemic

On the other hand, the flu epidemic continues. The number of positive flu cases is increasing and is more than 10 cases per week over the last 4 weeks, confirming the continuation of the epidemic.

No hospitalizations and no visits to intensive care have been reported.

Respecting barrier gestures (wearing a mask in communities, ventilating premises, limiting contacts) is therefore more than ever recommended to limit the impact of epidemics of respiratory infections.

As a reminder, the vaccination campaign against flu and Covid is still in progress (more information on the Health Department website).

Heavy rain: watch out for leptospirosis

In week 51, 5 cases of leptospirosis were reported and 2 (out of 28 samples) in week 52. Among the 115 cases reported in 2023, the majority (64%) consists of active men aged 15 to 65 years. The majority of cases are located in Tahiti (60%), followed by Raiatea which presents 25 cases (22%) and Huahine 8 cases (6%) since the beginning of 2023.

To prevent the disease, you must wear gloves and closed shoes/boots during risky activities (gardening/fa’a’apu, agriculture, freshwater fishing), avoid swimming in fresh water when you are a carrier of wounds and limit contact of mucous membranes with water, disinfection of wounds after risky exposure and fight against rodents (waste management).

Dengue alert still in progress

Although there have been no new cases of dengue fever in recent weeks, the health monitoring office recalls that an alert is still in progress surrounding the first indigenous case of dengue 2 identified on November 27, 2023.