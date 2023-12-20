Covid, the Jn.1 variant and that detail that terrifies scientists

#Covid #Jn.1 #variant #detail #terrifies #scientists

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Sars-CoV-2 JN.1 variant as a ‘variant of interest’ (Voi) separate from the BA.2.86 lineage, alias Pirola. Now an Italian study that will be published in ‘Pathogen and Global Health’ has analyzed JN.1. «The data processed tells us that it must be followed and monitored, but it is no more worrying than the others we have seen in recent months. What we notice is that today with JN.1 reinfections increase. I’ll give you an example: anyone who was infected at the end of summer or early autumn, perhaps with Pirola, can also be re-infected again”, the analysis on the virus on Adnkronos by Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, which signed the work together with Fabio Scarpa of the University of Sassari.

«The WHO thinks that JN.1, the ‘daughter’ of Pirola (BA.2.86), spreads faster, but instead it is like the other variants», explains Ciccozzi. «And she is no longer contagious, but she has a mutation (L445S) located in the region of the Pirola mutation-precisa-at risk of immunological escape. Therefore it must be monitored and followed well, but it is not more aggressive than the previous Omicron variants”. Reason for relief or in any case for concern in view of the next few weeks? What is certain is that Covid is trying to force its way back into our lives.

