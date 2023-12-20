Covid, the JN.1 variant increases the risk of contagion: the WHO note – Corriere.it

#Covid #JN.1 #variant #increases #risk #contagion #note #Corriere.it

The JN.1 variant, which first emerged in Luxembourg, contains an additional signature mutation (L455S) compared to its parent Pirola as well as four other changes in the non-Spike protein. According to the studies conducted so far, JN.1 has a significantly higher infectivity than BA.2.86 and this is why it is expected that there will be new waves of infections between Christmas and New Year and a further increase in reinfections is being observed. To date, no changes in symptoms or severity of infections have been seen, nor are there any indications that the updated vaccines against the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, which are also effective on BA.2.86, do not work on JN.1, but this is an aspect that the WHO is carefully monitoring.

In fact, the WHO recalled that at the moment “vaccines continue to protect against serious diseases and death due to JN.1 and other circulating variants”. In any case, it is always advisable to “adopt measures to prevent infections and serious diseases using all available tools”, including “wearing a mask when you are in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated areas and maintaining as much as possible a safe distance from others”.

JN.1 is currently the fastest growing variant in the United States, accounting for 15-29% of infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the UK the variant currently makes up around 7% of positive Covid tests analyzed in a laboratory.

Â« What we notice is that today with JN.1 reinfections are increasing. I’ll give you an example: anyone who was infected at the end of summer or early autumn, perhaps with Pirola, can also be re-infected again” Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, explains to Adnkronos of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, who signed a study together with Fabio Scarpa of the University of Sassari on the new variant and which will be published shortly in the journal Pathogen and Global Health. “The WHO thinks that JN.1, the “daughter” of Pirola, spreads faster, but instead it is like the other variants”, explains Ciccozzi. «And it is no longer contagious, but has a mutation (L445S) located in the region of the Pirola mutation – he specifies – at risk of immunological escape. Therefore it must be monitored and followed well, but it is not more aggressive than the previous Omicron variants”. â€œJN.1 does not have heavy pathogenicity. It is benevolent, but it is immunoevasive, therefore it produces mild cases which, however, precisely for this reason fuel the chain of infections” explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan. The experts’ invitation is always to protect the most fragile with vaccines, which must be repeated because protection decreases as the months pass.