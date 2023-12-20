Covid, the JN.1 variant is growing. This is why it fuels the chain of infections. What we know

#Covid #JN.1 #variant #growing #fuels #chain #infections

Rome, 20 December 2023 – La variant of Covid JN.1 ends up under the lens of virologists. Because, although it is “benevolent”, it is also “immunoevasiva”. So, explains the professor from the University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco“gives mild cases which however, precisely for this reason, they feed the chain of infections”. In terms of numbers we are close to the summit, expected between Christmas and New Year, when it is estimated that Covid, flu and other viruses will keep sick people at home “about a million Italians”.

Covid, increasing the variant JN.1 (Ansa)

In particular “Covid is underestimated. Also because today – explains Pregliasco – a large share of cases are asymptomatic or accompanied by ‘trivial’ symptoms, producing patients who are unaware of being ‘infectors’ or who neglect the possibility of fueling the chain of contagion” And this is where the concern for JN.1, a sublineage of Sars-CoV-2, comes from the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared Variant of concern (You), separated from ‘mother’ Pirola BA.2.86.

“WHO thinks that JN.1, ‘daughter’ of Pirola (BA.2.86), spreads faster, but instead it is like the other variants”, he explains Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, who signed an Italian study on JN.1 together with Fabio Scarpa of the University of Sassari. “And she is no longer contagious, but has a mutation (L445S) located in the region of the Pirola mutation – she specifies – at risk of immunological escape. Therefore it must be monitored and followed well, but it is not more aggressive than the previous Omicron variants”.

The WHO’s decision to ‘elect’ JN.1 as independent Voi “is nevertheless relevant – underlines the expert -, because it relaunches the importance of understanding that as citizens we can and must enjoy this new found normality, while having the perception of the necessity of attention towards the fragile. To live this new normality peacefully we must protect them”, reiterates Pregliasco. “By vaccinating them, swabbing them in case of symptoms so that they can use the antiviral which unfortunately few people use today, use the common sense precautions we know. But above all, at an institutional level”, the WHO’s choice on JN.1 confirms that “it is necessary to keep the epidemiological and virological investigation machine active, which must remain at high levels”.