Covid, then the flu responsible for emergency overcrowding

#Covid #flu #responsible #emergency #overcrowding

The holiday period was very busy for the emergency department at the Haut Saint-Maurice Multi-Service Health and Social Services Center.

As is the case in several regions, the rate has often exceeded 100%.

As emergency doctor Maxime Masson indicates, people initially went there because of respiratory symptoms.

Before the holidays, people consulted for Covid but now, it is for influenza. This is particularly severe towards the elderly, the young and people suffering from chronic illnesses due to the H1N1 strain.

It is not unusual for emergency rooms to fill up this time of year due to holiday gatherings.

Preventative measures can prevent the spread of viruses, starting with wearing a mask.

We must not avoid isolating ourselves. You don’t necessarily have to go to the emergency room in the first days of the flu because there isn’t much you can do. You have to let time do its work, says Dr. Masson.

On the other hand, you should not hesitate to go to the emergency room if the symptoms are severe.

There are more people who consult pharmacists rather than going to the emergency room, noted pharmacist Charles Martel.

He reminds people who develop severe symptoms to consult first by telephone to avoid the spread of viruses.