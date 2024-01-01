Covid today, total number of infected people in the past week Continuously increasing, averaging 84 cases/day

#Covid #today #total #number #infected #people #week #Continuously #increasing #averaging #casesday

On January 1, 2024 Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health report Covid today specify Total number of people infected with COVID-19 Weekly between 24-30 December 2023

There were 594 patients hospitalized (weekly), with a daily average of 84 patients/day, a cumulative total of 38,457 patients (since 1 January 2023).

COVID-19 deaths (Weekly) 3 cases, daily average 1 case/day, cumulative death toll 848 cases (since 1 January 2023)

120 pneumonia patients, 74 intubated patients

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Theera Worathanarat or “Dr. Teera” Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Facebook post updates the issue”COVID-19” (COVID-19) stating that

Analysis of the outbreak in Thailand

Weekly report numbers 24-30 December 2023, the number of hospitalized patients is 594, 7% higher than the previous week, 3 deaths, pneumonia has reached 120 cases, exceeding a hundred for 3 consecutive weeks, 6.2% more than the previous week, considered the highest in the past 4 years. Months from early September 2023 onwards

74 patients were intubated, 13.8% higher than the previous week. This was also the highest level in 4 months, and the number of patients requiring intubation continued to increase for the 4th week in a row.

It is estimated that there will be at least 4,243-5,893 new infections each day.

current BA.2.86.x came to dominate the outbreak, replacing the original strain like EG.5.x finished especially JN.1 (i.e. strain BA.2.86.1.1) which now dominates the global population.

This week is a time to take stock of your health. Especially if you go on a trip. Participate in various activities If you don’t protect yourself There is a high chance of being infected and spreading the virus. If you feel sick You should get tested for COVID-19 even if the first day you get a negative result. Don’t be complacent. Get tested until the 4th-5th day after symptoms start. Because the virus will peak during that time.

Tomorrow, going to work, studying, or anything else, you should protect yourself regularly.

Look at trends around the world. It is estimated that in Thailand we have a high chance of being infected and sick during the first 4-6 weeks of this year. Therefore, if the power can be cut off from the beginning, it will be better.

Attention to health is important.