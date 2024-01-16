#Cowell #Macías #Gago #decided #left #Chivas #mouth #open

Cowell or JJ Macías? Gago has already decided and left Chivas with his mouth open January 15, 2024 · 4:55 p.m.

One of the weakest teams at the beginning of the tournament was the Chivas de Guadalajara and the herd was without ideas in most of the game, corresponding to matchday number 1 of the Closing 2024in which they faced Santos Laguna Club.

To the flock of Guadalajara It was quite difficult for him to get a point against a Santos Laguna who was left without his best player, Juan Brunetta, and that their scoring champion missed a penalty. The task was not easy for the red and white team, as they did suffer to tie, since they did so until the last minute of the game.

A Fernando Gago One of the aspects that worried him the most was the generation of play and the offense, which is why rumors began about who would be the center forward that he would choose for his future matches, since we were able to see Cade Cowell on the tribune Akron Stadiumwho was in constant conversation with the team owner, Amaury Vergara.

After the arrival of Cade Cowell, Now the ball is in the court Fernando Gagowho has to make the difficult decision about which of the two center forwards to choose, while Ricardo Marin is outside and Chicharito does not reach. Who do you think she chose?

Gago would have already decided between JJ and Cowell, the one he chose is…

The DT of the Chivas de Guadalajara I would have already made a decision between Cade Cowell and Jose John Macias and surprised locals and strangers inside the club, since he would have decided to JJ Maciassince he really liked the forward’s performance against the Santos Laguna, so you would have earned trust and ownership, so Cowell It won’t be easy, despite being a reinforcement.